Fire strikes rural garage in Willoughby

A fire on Remembrance Day damaged a garage on Langley City’s Crush Crescent.

The private detached garage or shop in the 21000 block of Crush Crescent, near 72nd Avenue in Willoughby, was the source of heavy smoke just after 6 p.m., according to a witness at the scene.

Firefighters aggressively attacked the fire in the interior of the building as several crews from the Willoughby and Murrayville fire halls arrived to assist.

According to the witness, there were multiple vehicles inside the shop. Crush Crescent was closed for several hours in the evening.

There did not appear to be any injuries to residents or firefighters.

