Firefighters tackled a four-alarm blaze at an apartment in Vancouver’s west end on Thursday. (Vancouver Fire/Twitter)

Firefighter hurt as crews battle blaze at Vancouver apartment

The four-alarm fire near Thurlow and Nelson streets has damaged several suites

A firefighter is being treated for undisclosed injuries as crews battle a fire at an apartment building in Vancouver’s west end.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service says the four-alarm fire is “stubborn” and being fought under “challenging conditions.”

The department says the firefighter is being treated by paramedics.

Photographs released by the department on its Twitter account show firefighters at a five-storey brick building with smoke coming from the roof.

One of the photos shows two ladders from fire trucks extended onto the roof of the building.

READ MORE: Firefighter dies battling wildfire in Alberta

The fire department says several suites in the building have been badly damaged.

Roads have been blocked off in the area of the fire on the edge of the downtown core at Thurlow and Nelson streets.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Up to 60 more possible victims sought of Vancouver man who allegedly exposed himself
Next story
GOP, Dems battle over FBI’s secret Kavanaugh report

Just Posted

Cops had told murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

Abbotsford Police kept close eye on Varinderpal Gill before his killing in Mission

Langley pot dispensary landlord must pay $96,000 in fines: judge

A medical marijuana dispensary was ticketed 227 times.

Big turnout for Langley’s homeless pet clinic

Pets owned by the homeless and low-income got free vet checkups.

LETTER: No throw away votes, says Langley City resident

A reader wants to ensure voters realize they don’t have to select someone for all nine City spots.

Nearly 700 youth are homeless in Metro Vancouver

First count of its kind, however, still suggests it’s not capturing the entire picture

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

GOP, Dems battle over FBI’s secret Kavanaugh report

Republicans say FBI found ‘no hint of misconduct,’ Demos accuse White House of restricting probe

Firefighter hurt as crews battle blaze at Vancouver apartment

The four-alarm fire near Thurlow and Nelson streets has damaged several suites

ACTION PHOTOS: Aldergrove Kodiaks turn the tide

Junior B hockey team’s 4-2 win over Port Moody reverses losing streak

Up to 60 more possible victims sought of Vancouver man who allegedly exposed himself

Trevor John Kurjata is accused of committing an indecent act in public, exposing genitals to a minor

TransLink asked to allow all dogs on public transit

Margaret Halsey says cities like Toronto, Calgary and Seattle allow all dogs during non-peak times

UPDATE: Abbotsford youth Varinderpal Gill ID’d as Mission homicide victim

Police warned the public to stay away from Gill in August due to threats against the 19-year-old

Police set up tip line for possible election fraud victims in Surrey

RCMP says it’s only received ‘third-party’ allegations so far

Still ‘a long way to go’ in Canada Post contract dispute, union says

Rural workers say they don’t have a lot of options

Most Read