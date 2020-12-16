Firefighters battle blaze at rural property in South Langley

Township firefighters were called to a fire in the 22100 block of 16th Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times) Township firefighters were called to a fire in the 22100 block of 16th Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times) Township firefighters were called to a fire in the 22100 block of 16th Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Township firefighters are currently battling a blaze on a rural property in South Langley.

Initial calls to dispatch came in around 2 p.m. for a structure fire in the 22100-block of 16th Avenue.

Initial reports were that the fire was at a cidery, but Fraser Valley Cider company owner Rachel Bolongaro noted that the fire was in a trailer on the neighbour’s property.

“They were using our driveway,” she said of Township fire crews who were fighting the fire.

Bolongaro said they contacted the fire department.

“We were working in the orchard and saw it happen,” she explained.

She wanted to clarify because the cidery is getting a lot of reaction on its social media channels.

There are currently four firefighter apparatuses on scene.

Traffic is still making its way through the area.

More to come.

@langleytimes

tips@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefirefightersLangley Township