Several streets, including the Georgia Viaduct, were closed

Firefighters are fighting a fire that’s engulfed four homes on Prior Street in east Vancouver. (vipulmahaju/Twitter)

Several streets were closed Thurday morning as crews battled a three-alarm fire that engulfed multiple homes in east Vancouver.

The fire, which broke out at 300 Prior St., closed the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Gore Street and made the Georgia Viaduct inaccessible from the east.

Four homes are involved and 45 firefighters were deployed site.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.