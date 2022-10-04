Firefighters boot drive raises more than $30K for from Township residents

‘A good chunk of change’ considering it is the first since pandemic

Township of Langley firefighters raised more than $30,000 for muscular dystrophy with their annual boot drive last month.

Just-released figures for the campaign, held over the Sept. 17 weekend, show all the fire halls in the municipality took in a total of $30,510.83, contributions dropped in to a fire fighter’s boot at locations around the municipality.

Jordan Sparrow, president of International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) local 4550, the union that represents Township firefighters, called it “a good chunk of change,” especially considering it was the first such drive since the pandemic.

“It went well,” Sparrow remarked.

Firehall No. 8 in Walnut Grove raised the most, $6,803,40.

“The support from the community is just fantastic,” commented Langley Township Fire Chief Stephen Gamble, “considering what we’ve all gone through.”

The fundraising event, put on each year in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada (MDC) first started in 1954.

Money raised for MDC provides programs and services to individuals affected by neuromuscular disorders, their families and caregivers.

Since 1954, Canadian fire fighters have raised close to $100 million for MDC and Canadians affected by neuromuscular disorders.

Langley City firefighters will hold their boot drive over three days at two locations, Save-On-Foods at 201st and Fraser Hwy. and Safeway at 208th and Fraser, with firefighters on hand Friday, Oct. 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, Oct 15-16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

