The Mexican firefighters wearing their Canada toques. (BC Wildfire Service)

The Mexican firefighters wearing their Canada toques. (BC Wildfire Service)

Firefighters from Mexico en route to aid B.C. wildfire fight

100 Mexican firefighters are joining the effort, alongside additional crews from across Canada

A contingent of Mexican firefighters has been deployed to aid British Columbia’s fire effort.

The 100 fire fighters are the first international crew to come to B.C.’s aid and are expected to arrive in Abbotsford July 24. They will be deployed to work on fires in the Interior under the direction of B.C. Wildfire Service.

Personnel from New Brunswick, Alberta and Quebec are already active in B.C., as well as experts from Parks Canada. Twenty more firefighters from Quebec joined yesterday July 16.

“We appreciate the firefighting assistance we’re receiving from other Canadian provinces and from Mexico,” said Katrine Conroy, B.C. Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development in a press release.

The Mexican firefighters will be tested for COVID-19 upon departure and arrival. They will work and live in operational bubbles, separate from B.C. crews in order to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmissions. They will also be offered access to vaccines.

READ MORE: Wap creek fire near Revelstoke not considered a threat

The cost of bringing in firefighting personnel from other provinces, or countries, is covered by the B.C. government. Incoming firefighters are trained by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) to meet Canadian standards before being deployed to where needed most.

“These crews are a welcome addition to our own firefighters and contractors, who are working extremely hard to help keep B.C. communities safe,” said Conroy.

Mexican firefighters have helped B.C. in previous fire seasons and resources are often shared internationally. Similarly, Canadian firefighters where deployed to Australia in early 2020. More international aid seems highly likely as the smoky summer progresses.

“We’re deploying all available resources to respond to hundreds of wildfires across the province, and will continue to do everything possible to protect communities,” said Mike Farnworth, B.C. Minister of Public Safety.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Fire near Kelowna believed to be human caused

@timvdk2
tim.vanderkrogt@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
PHOTOS: Mission manager asks internet to bring in dogs for pup-loving employee, many pets follow

Just Posted

FILE- In this Oct. 26, 2011 file photo, wind turbines line the hillside at First Wind's project in Sheffield, Vt. Government officials in Vermont, Canada and Australia have dismissed concerns about the health effects of noise from wind power turbines, but don’t tell that to people living near them. Now a Vermont home abandoned by a family who said they were made ill by nearby turbines will be used for sound-monitoring research. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
Our View: Green jobs hard to find

Construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline is seen under way in Kamloops, B.C., on September 1, 2020. The line will come through North Langley. (Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward)
LETTER: Langley letter writer encourages people to move away from fossil fuels

Langley’s Drew Mechielsen is looking forward to competing in the Tokyo Olympics. (Niels Bensink/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley City woman headed to Tokyo Olympics on BMX team

On Monday, July 19, a group of cyclists will set out from Abbotsford on a 65-day ride across Canada to raise awareness and funds for 65 life-giving wells in Africa, in partnership with Langley-based Global Aid Network (GAiN). Seen here is the 2014 ride. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: ‘Young-at-heart, old guys’ to cycle across Canada to fund wells in Africa