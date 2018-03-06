Firefighters team up with Langley mayor for gala fundraiser

A new Langley Township event will raise funds for the ER.

A new Mayor’s Gala Ball will benefit the Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charitable Society (TLFCS).

On Monday, council unanimously voted in favour of the new ball, which will be hosted in conjunction with Local 4550 of the International Association of Fire Fighters and the Township of Langley Professional Firefighters, along with the office of the mayor.

The first ball will raise money to enhance Langley Memorial Hospital’s emergency ward.

“The Township of Langley and its citizens have a great history of giving and have consistently put the Township of Langley on the map amongst the highest contributing communities in B.C. and Canada for the annual Muscular Dystrophy boot drive,” said Local 4550 president and firefighter Andy Hewitson.

Several other nearby communities host annual Mayor’s Galas, and the idea has been bandied about for some time in the Township, said TLFCS director Steve McLay.

“We brought the idea to our mayor and council last month, and they eagerly took it on with a unanimous vote at today’s [March 5] afternoon council session,” said McLay. “It was great to be in chambers and hear the positive things said about our Society in discussing the event.”

The first event will help with the upcoming planned renovation and expansion of the Langley Memorial ER, noted Hewitson.

