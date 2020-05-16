First clinical trial for potential COVID-19 vaccine in Canada approved: Trudeau

Vaccine development and testing could take years, according to the World Health Organization

Health Canada has approved the first clinic trial of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Saturday (May 16).

The efforts are being led by the Canadian Centre for Vaccinology at Dalhousie University alongside the National Research Council of Canada.

If the trial is to be successful, Trudeau told reporters from outside his home at Rideau Cottage that “we can produce and distribute it here at home.”

Trudeau noted that research and development of a vaccine takes time but called the news “encouraging.”

The purpose of a vaccine is to give the body’s immune system a portion of the virus so it can produce antibodies exactly like it would if exposed to the disease. The World Health Organization and others have warned that a vaccine for the novel coronavirus could take years to create.

ALSO READ: Gaining herd immunity through COVID-19 transmissions ‘ineffective’

In the meantime, COVID-19 has done its share of damage in Canada in recent months, forcing thousands out of work, sparking bans and restrictions on public outings and a temporary closure of the country’s borders.

The federal government has provided $275 million in funding for vaccine and antiviral development and clinical trials globally, including $27 million across 47 teams of scientists researching the novel coronavirus.

Trudeau has said in the past that working to create a vaccine on home soil would ensure Canadians are the first to receive it.

READ MORE: Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

“There are obviously going to be extremely important decisions around how to best get to that level of vaccination that will prevent further spread of COVID-19,” Trudeau said in late April, when asked whether government would pass legislation making a vaccine mandatory.

“There’s a lot of studies done on that over the past years in terms of what threshold of the population needs to vaccinated in order to prevent any spread of a disease and that research will obviously inform decisions we take around the COVID-19 vaccine when it comes.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford care facility’s communication questioned after ‘beloved grandpas’ die of COVID-19

Just Posted

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Abbotsford Regional Hospital

Six staff and one patient have tested positive for virus

Langley Summerset music festival to be Canada’s first drive-in benefit concert

A socially distant concert series August 28 to 30 will see proceeds go to struggling B.C. musicians

Langley School District recreation facilities now open, with exception of playgrounds

The district announced the news on Friday, following Langley City and Township reopening facilities

Fort Langley National Historic Site remains closed for long weekend

Suspensions of all Parks Canada services and facilities to remain in affect until June 1

Fraser Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

First clinical trial for potential COVID-19 vaccine in Canada approved: Trudeau

Vaccine development and testing could take years, according to the World Health Organization

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

‘Don’t expect justice or fairness’: B.C. author wins prize for book on sexism in military school

Kate Armstrong’s debut book The Stone Frigate has been shortlisted for a national writing award

Abbotsford care facility’s communication questioned after ‘beloved grandpas’ die of COVID-19

Raghbir Singh Dosanjh and Ronald Young died in April after stays in Worthington Pavilion’s rehab unit

B.C. minister says she ‘cannot remain silent’ about increase in anti-Asian hate crimes

The Vancouver Police Department says that the number of anti-Asian, hate-related crimes spiked in April

COVID-19: One in five non-profits in B.C. at risk of closing

A new report details how the pandemic has impacted the non-profit sector

B.C. COVID-19 numbers stay low with 15 new cases

Abbotsford hospital has latest acute-care outbreak

WorkSafe BC issues COVID-19 guidelines as businesses ready to reopen

WorkSafe says businesses need to ensure they have a COVID-19 safety plan to protect workers

Man who tortured and killed Vancouver Island teen in 2010 denied full parole

Kruse Wellwood was also denied temporary escorted absences

Most Read