First COVID case in Langley School District since returning from spring break

Langley School District is reporting its first case of COVID-19 since returning from spring break.

Families of Langley Fine Arts were sent a letter from the district on Wednesday, notifying them an individual within the school community had tested positive for coronavirus.

This is the first case of COVID-19 reported at a Langley public school since students returned from a two-week holiday on Monday.

“Our school and district will continue to work closely with Fraser Health Authority to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to our school community,” the school district said in a statement.

The infected individual was at the school on March 29, according to Fraser Health.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” the health authority said.

“The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

COVID-19 cases in our region are increasing. Right now we are urging everyone to refocus their efforts and follow orders from the Provincial Health Officer in order to prevent COVID-19 transmission. Learn more about using your COVID-sense at https://t.co/tFHsPg6MA7 pic.twitter.com/kUO9zsgqc2 — Fraser Health (@Fraserhealth) April 1, 2021

A risk assessment is underway, those determined to be a direct contact of the infected individual will receive further communication from Public Health.

Unless directed otherwise, parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

The news comes as the province recorded its highest daily case count on Wednesday. British Columbia health officials announced 1,013 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.

As of Thursday, Langley Fine Arts is the lone school in Langley on Fraser Health’s school exposure list.

