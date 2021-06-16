First hearing for man charged in Langley triple homicide

Kia Ebrahimian faces three counts of second degree murder

A flower-bedecked memorial to one three people who died at the scene of a suspicious house fire in Langley stands outside the burnt-out house in the 19600 block of Wakefield Drive on Monday, June 29, 2020. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

WARNING: This story contains disturbing content

A year after the death of three members of a Langley family in a burning house, the only survivor of the blaze was in court for a preliminary hearing on three charges of second degree murder.

Kia Ebrahimian’s preliminary hearing began Monday, June 14 in Surrey Provincial Court, and was scheduled to continue into Tuesday.

A trial date has not been set, according to the court registry.

On June 13, 2020, Medea ‘Befrin’ Ebrahimian, her mother Tatiana Bazyar, and Bazyar’s common-law husband Francesco Zangrilli were all found dead at or near the scene of a house fire in the 19600 block of Wakefield Drive in the Langley Meadows neighbourhood.

Kia Ebrahimian, Medea’s brother, was charged with murder a month later.

Ebrahimian has made several court appearances over the summer and fall of last year. Details of a bail hearing in the case are covered by a publication ban.

Persons charged with criminal offenses are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

Before and after charges were laid, memorials formal and informal paid tribute to the lives of those killed.

