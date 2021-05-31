First Nation MLA says B.C. must do more for Indigenous reconciliation after residential school deaths

The bodies of 215 children were found on the grounds of the former Kamloops residential school

“What we’re doing is not enough,” Green Party Leader Adam Olsen told the B.C. Legislature during an emotional speech on Monday (May 31).

Olsen’s words came less than a week after the discovery of a mass grave on the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Thursday. The Tk​’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation announced the discovery of 215 Indigenous children on the grounds of the former residential school, which housed as many as 500 children at a time.

Olsen is a member of the Tsartlip First Nation and told the legislature of the trauma faced by his family, and many others, who were forced into residential schools.

“Like many of my peers, my grandparents, my great aunties and uncles are survivors of Kuper Island Residential School,” he said. “I know that they’d want me here today. Honouring the horrors that they lived through by demanding accountability for them.”

The Kuper Island Residential School, which was location on Kuper Island near Chemainus, opened in 1889 and was run by the Catholic Church until 1969, when it was taken over by the federal government. It was fully closed in 1975.

Olsen noted that while the discovery of the remains in Kamloops is new, stories from residential school survivors and their families have been told for years.

“For 30 years, my relatives have been sharing their experiences from these despicable institutions. For 30 years, those stories have been hushed,” he said. “This story is not shocking, nor is it unimaginable… the only reason to call it unimaginable would be because these institutions, these crown governments, federal and provincial governments, people that populate these chambers in the past either haven’t been listening to our stories, or they’ve cared less. Because it is a reality in our country, that some children have mattered less.”

Olsen added that while residential schools, the last of which closed its doors in 1996, may be in the past, Indigenous Peoples in Canada are still subject treatment not seen in other groups.

“I wish I could say that indigenous children are no longer forcibly removed from their communities. However, I can’t,” he said. “I wish I could say that indigenous people were not dramatically overrepresented in fatalities at the hands of police, the criminal justice system, homelessness, suicide, addictions and drug poisonings, all statistics you don’t want to ever be overrepresented in.”

Olsen called on the B.C. government to take responsibility for actions taken by provincial governments in the past and to make counselling and mental health care available immediately to survivors and their families.

“All resources needed to restore our languages immediately available. All resources needed to restore our houses of culture and governance immediately available,” he said.

“This is indeed a heavy burden. But it’s one we can make all lighter if we carry it together.”

The B.C. society of Indian Residential School Survivors is offering toll-free telephone support for survivors at 1-800-721-0066.

