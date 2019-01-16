First Nation supporters march to Horgan’s MLA office

Dozens marched across the Greater Victoria community of Langford to support the Wet’suwet’en people

Dozens of people made their way to Premier John Horgan’s MLA office in Greater Victoria Wednesday morning, with organizers calling the Indigenous/women-led action a way to show solidarity with First Nation members in the B.C. north.

Their initial plan, according to a press release from the group, was to block the Millstream overpass that crosses over the Trans-Canada Highway in order to generate awareness for the Wet’suwet’en Access point on Gidumt’en territory, the Wet’suwet’en people, and their Hereditary Chiefs.

But those marching did not pause and continued on towards Horgan’s office.

An Indigenous/women-led action group is standing in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en access point on Gidumt’en territory. Plans to march to Millstream Rd/Hwy 14, RCMP and Premier John Horgan’s office in #Langford pic.twitter.com/GOe4CXaEq4 — Shalu Mehta (@ShaluMehta32) January 16, 2019

The overarching theme of this action is to “express our discontent with Canada’s conduct, hold the RCMP to account for ongoing colonial violence toward the Wet’suwet’en people and their allies, and call on Premier John Horgan and the BC government to respect ‘anuc niwh’it’en (Wet’suwet’en law) and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.”

According to organizers, this is one of dozens of actions across North America in response to a frontline call-out for rolling solidarity actions in support of Wet’suwet’en sovereignty.

The group has arrived at Premier John Horgan’s office in #Langford chanting “John Horgan stand down” and “solidarity with Unist’ot’en” #yyjnews pic.twitter.com/5XUWpDMVKm — Shalu Mehta (@ShaluMehta32) January 16, 2019

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter