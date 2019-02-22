First phase of 208th widening in Langley Township budget

Work could star this year, if the council approves the first project.

Right now, road widening has been developer-driven. Langley Township is considering widening some portions of 208th Street in Willoughby starting this year. (Black Press files)

Money for the expansion of 208th Street is in this year’s Langley Township civic budget – but the most expensive parts of the project have been pushed to future years.

The Township’s draft budget has set aside up to $3.1 million for design and construction on parts of 208th Street in Willoughby.

That entire stretch of road between the 208th Street overpass in the north and 64th Avenue in the south is intended to eventually be four lanes wide. However, at present only sections directly in front of re-developed properties are upgraded, at the expense of developers.

While this has saved the Township money, it has left parts of the road, particularly north of 76th Avenue, a patchwork. The road is variously two, three, and four lanes wide, and widens and narrows several times.

Based on a report put before the council last summer, the budget recommends putting forward $1 million for design work for the east side of 208th Street from 68th to 76th Avenues.

Another $2.1 million is proposed for widening 208th between 83rd and 84th Avenues, near the Willoughby Community Hall.

But the larger spending is to take place in future years.

Up to $10.7 million is proposed for 2020 for work from 64th Avenue to 68th Avenue.

The Willowbrook Connector – the southern leg of 208th that veers to the west and connects to 64th Avenue – can’t be widened by development, because it has existing homes to the west, and Agricultural Land Reserve to the east.

Another estimated $23 million could be budgeted for in 2021 for construction of “interim improvements” between 68th and 76th Avenues.

The Township council is expected to debate the draft budget through March. At this point, a 4.95 per cent property tax increase is proposed, although that could change if council cuts projects or finds other efficiencies.