Right now, road widening has been developer-driven. Langley Township is considering widening some portions of 208th Street in Willoughby starting this year. (Black Press files)

First phase of 208th widening in Langley Township budget

Work could star this year, if the council approves the first project.

Money for the expansion of 208th Street is in this year’s Langley Township civic budget – but the most expensive parts of the project have been pushed to future years.

The Township’s draft budget has set aside up to $3.1 million for design and construction on parts of 208th Street in Willoughby.

That entire stretch of road between the 208th Street overpass in the north and 64th Avenue in the south is intended to eventually be four lanes wide. However, at present only sections directly in front of re-developed properties are upgraded, at the expense of developers.

While this has saved the Township money, it has left parts of the road, particularly north of 76th Avenue, a patchwork. The road is variously two, three, and four lanes wide, and widens and narrows several times.

Based on a report put before the council last summer, the budget recommends putting forward $1 million for design work for the east side of 208th Street from 68th to 76th Avenues.

Another $2.1 million is proposed for widening 208th between 83rd and 84th Avenues, near the Willoughby Community Hall.

But the larger spending is to take place in future years.

Up to $10.7 million is proposed for 2020 for work from 64th Avenue to 68th Avenue.

The Willowbrook Connector – the southern leg of 208th that veers to the west and connects to 64th Avenue – can’t be widened by development, because it has existing homes to the west, and Agricultural Land Reserve to the east.

Another estimated $23 million could be budgeted for in 2021 for construction of “interim improvements” between 68th and 76th Avenues.

The Township council is expected to debate the draft budget through March. At this point, a 4.95 per cent property tax increase is proposed, although that could change if council cuts projects or finds other efficiencies.

Previous story
Regulator’s report, coming today, unlikely to settle Trans Mountain pipeline battle
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Heroes’ rescue teen trapped in car in Fraser Valley ditch

Just Posted

First phase of 208th widening in Langley Township budget

Work could star this year, if the council approves the first project.

Twilight Drive-In announces open season for moviegoers next Friday

Opening weekend will showcase a double feature with Aquaman at 7:15 p.m. and Glass at 9:50 p.m.

Elementary b-ball teams receive surprise game visit from ACSS Totems

Two grade 5 co-ed basketball teams were cheered on by players from the highschool Totems team.

Betty Gilbert b-ball boys defeat HD Stafford 38-28

Betty Gilbert’s grade 6 boys opened basketball season with a win against HD Stafford Tuesday.

Langley teams headed to upcoming basketball provincials

Teams from around B.C. converge on the Langley Events Centre for provincial tournaments.

Fashion Fridays: Must have wardrobe basics

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Cryptocurrency exchange CEO who suddenly died leaves Kelowna house in will

Gerald Cotten, holding the keys to money tied up in his virtual currency exchange, died in December.

Regulator’s report, coming today, unlikely to settle Trans Mountain pipeline battle

The Trans Mountain pipeline will remain a controversial topic both in the political ring and out

5 to start your day

Australian woman dies in avalanche at Whistler, two boys OK after falling through Coquitlam lake and more

Australian woman killed in avalanche at Whistler

The woman and her partner were reportedly rescued by ski patrol, but she did not survive

B.C. legislature moving suspended staff controversy to outside review

Whale watching, Seattle Mariners trips billed as emergency preparedness, Speaker Darryl Plecas says

Trudeau tells Canadians to listen to clerk in SNC-Lavalin matter

Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick delivered a blunt assessment at the House of Commons justice

Mueller report looming, new attorney general in hot seat

Robert Mueller is required to produce a confidential report to pursue or decline prosecutions

Most Read