Kabu is the first ride-hailing service to be approved by the Passenger Transportation Board in the Okanagan-Kootenays-Cariboo region. (Facebook)

First ride-hailing company approved to operate across all of B.C.

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to to operate province-wide

Two more ridesharing companies have received the green light to operate on B.C. roads, including one company looking to be the first to operate in the Okanagan and northern regions.

The Passenger Transportation Board announced Friday its approval of Kabu Ride Inc. to operate province-wide. Meanwhile, a company called Apt Rides was approved to operate in the Lower Mainland and Whistler.

The board, which is in charge of implementing ridesharing licenses in the province, rejected Tappcar Inc.’s application. Back in September, Tappcar spokesperson Pascal Ryffel said the company was looking to break ground in the rural provincial market.

READ MORE: New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

Applications by Inorbis Corporation and Transroad were also rejected.

Black Press Media has reached out to Kabu for comment

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion
Next story
Driver seriously injured after being run over by own truck in northern B.C.

Just Posted

VIDEO: Aldergrove band needs your votes in CBC Searchlight competition

Where We Wander’s single “Penelope” was performed at Aldergrove Fair in July

VIDEO: Aldergrove animal sanctuary no stranger to the spotlight

A Riverdale actor and E-Talk host Chloe Wilde, among other celebs, have visited the farm

Langley Advance Times Arts Calendar: Feb. 7, 2020 edition

Watch for the Arts Calendar in Friday’s print edition and the Community Calendar published Wednesdays

More rain and wind coming for Langley before skies clear on the weekend

Environment Canada issues special weather statement on what residents can expect in the short term

Langley-based Giants suit up to spotlight organ donation

The season features a special game Saturday with a focus on donor registration

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

Waterskiing squirrel irks environmentalists at Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, an eastern grey squirrel, is a featured attractions at this year’s Vancouver International Boat Show

‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, injured people matter more, B.C. premier says

John Horgan, David Eby reject lawyer labels ‘no fault’ and ‘meat chart’

Assault charges laid following incident at B.C. cadet training centre

The incident, at HMCS Quadra, in Comox, occurred in July of 2018

First ride-hailing company approved to operate across all of B.C.

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to to operate province-wide

WATCH: Chilliwack woman makes sleeping mats for the homeless out of plastic bags

The crocheted mats are given out to people in the streets by security personnel

VIDEO: B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus

Group will undergo two weeks of quarantine

Driver seriously injured after being run over by own truck in northern B.C.

The incident occurred Feb. 5 on Highway 97 in Quesnel

Most Read