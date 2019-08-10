Five Langley schools to get traffic calming over summer

Construction begins in mid-August to improve student safety at five local schools.

Five public schools within the Township will be getting traffic calming measures, such as those at Aldergrove Secondary. (Google Maps)

Drivers will want to slow down or risk damaging their vehicles after the Township installs traffic calming measures at five local schools in time for back to school.

Beginning mid-August, five elementary and middle school locations will receive new traffic calming measures.

Traffic calming helps improve road safety for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists by slowing traffic and decreasing volume in the area. Measures can include speed humps, raised crosswalks, and speed flashers.

In July, council directed staff to proceed with installation of traffic calming measures at existing schools for improved child safety. The following elementary and middle school locations were determined in consultation with the Langley School District.

Belmont Elementary, 20390 40th Ave.

Gordon Greenwood Elementary, 9175 206th St.

James Kennedy Elementary, 9060 212th St.

Fort Langley Elementary, 8877 Bartlett St.

Betty Gilbert Middle, 26845 27th Ave.