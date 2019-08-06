(Black Press Media)

Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Police are investigating after a road flagger narrowly escaped an abduction attempt in northeastern B.C. on Saturday.

According to Fort St. John RCMP, the woman was working on Hwy. 29 near Szoo Rd, approximately 27 kilometres southwest of Charlie Lake at around 9 a.m.

RCMP said a van stopped near the flagger, who was working alone, and a Caucasian man opened the vehicle’s rear doors and tried to pull the woman inside.

The woman struggled with the man until he gave up, got in the van and drove off towards Hudson’s Hope. The flagger did not recognize the man.

RCMP in Fort St. John are working with Mounties in Hudson’s Hope, Chetwynd, Dawson Creek, Fort Nelson and Grande Prairie, Alta., to find the suspect.

Police describe the van as dark blue with sliver stripes, chrome on the front grille and barn-style rear doors.

The man is described as Caucasian, about five-foot-nine and having no accent.

“We’re asking for anyone who was in the Charlie Lake area to try to remember if they saw a vehicle matching this description to call the RCMP,” said Sgt. Joelle LaChance. “Your dash cam footage may be able to help us identify the suspect in this crime.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call RCMP at 250-787-8140.

ALSO READ: Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

ALSO READ: Evacuation alert for over 200 properties due to Okanagan wildfire

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Okanagan wildfire grows to 280 hectares
Next story
2-year-old airlifted to hospital from zoo after bear bite

Just Posted

2-year-old airlifted to hospital from zoo after bear bite

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

VIDEO: A boat trip with her grandmother to wrap up Brigade Days

Fort Langley child, three, takes part in annual re-enactment of fur traders visit

VIDEO: Driver of stolen truck flees crash

RCMP had 28th Avenue shut down Monday after a two-vehicle accident saw one airlifted to hospital

Hoop dreams fulfilled at national BBall tournament at Langley Evants Centre

Forty-three teams were whittled down to six

Off the menu and onto the farm

Aldergrove pig sanctuary Little Oink Bank holds fundraising dinner

‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

One person dead after rollover crash in Surrey

Collision happened late Monday near 157th Street and 104th Avenue, police advise public to avoid area

Update: Okanagan wildfire grows to 280 hectares

Wildfire is north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake region

Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

She was a giant of modern literature with “’Beloved,’ ‘Song of Solomon’

VIDEO: The making of medieval armour in a small B.C. apartment

Dale Rosamond of Chilliwack makes medieval-style armour and he does it entirely within his apartment

2 El Paso victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22

Police still have not released a list of the victims of the attack

Raptors evacuated due to threatening Okanagan wildfire

Properties on evac alert due to Eagle Bluff wildfire, located north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake

Most Read