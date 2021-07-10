(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Flair Airlines to offer low-cost flights to Las Vegas from Abbotsford Airport in October

8 Canadian cities getting new flights to U.S. destinations, one-way tickets between $79 to $109

A new low-cost flight to Las Vegas from Abbotsford Airport will be offered starting Oct. 31 until March 26, 2022.

Flair Airlines is expanding flights from Canadian to U.S. cities, with tickets starting between $79 to $109 for a one-way trip, according to a July 8 news release.

The company wants to have 50 aircraft operating in five years as part of their growth plan.

“The fares to our new destinations ensure Canadians can easily enjoy travel this winter and spend some much-deserved time away exploring sunny new places,” said Stephen Jones, president and CEO of Flair Airlines.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said the new route from YXX to McCarran International Airport will serve the growing community and region.

“We know that as COVID-19 restrictions lift, the Abbotsford International Airport and its service providers will continue to be an economic driver for our community and the region, offering convenient and low-cost flight options,” Braun said.

Flair Airlines will also be adding a low-cost flight from Vancouver to Palm Springs during the same period.

RELATED: Flair Airlines offering big discounts for flights out of Abbotsford (June 30)

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsford

Previous story
Homes evacuated, highway closed after wildfire sparks near Vernon

Just Posted

A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

Members of the band "The Monkeys" peer out from a vinyl record cover at Canada Boy Vinyl, the only vinyl record factory in Canada, at the facility in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Painful Truth: Magic in a record’s spin

The only outdoor pool in North Langley is closed. The Township has decided to replace the Fort Langley Pool with a spray park (Google Maps grab)
LETER: Fort Langley residents want a pool, not a spray park

Darryl Tippe of Langley drove his 1965 Nova Wagon in the 1,700 km Miles of Mayhem Drag N Drive in Alberta and Saskatchewan. (Leah Bousfield/Rimbey Review)
Langley driver takes part in 1,700 km Drag N Drive race in Prairies