Evacuation alert issued May 3, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. for 10 properties in Grand Forks South of 68th Avenue (RDKB handout)

FLOOD WATCH: 18 properties on evacuation alert in rural Grand Forks

Eight properties in the Gilpin Road area and 10 located south of 68th Avenue have been prepped to leave

An evacuation alert has been issued for residents in the South Johnson Flats and Manly Meadows in rural Grand Forks, amid high risks of flooding in the region.

The alert was issued Wednesday (May 3) at 1:30 p.m. by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and impacts roughly 18 properties: eight in the Gilpin Road area and 10 south of 68th Avenue.

“The Regional Emergency Operations Centre is issuing these alerts as weather models are showing that rivers will continue to rise,” RDKB emergency manager Mark Stephens said in a statement. “We encourage residents to stay up to date by checking official sources for information and to sign up for our evacuation alert system.”

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBreaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Langley car fire may connect to fatal Surrey shooting
Next story
1 home lost, fire hall underwater as Cache Creek floods

Just Posted

Doug Putman, owner of the new chain taking over 21 Bed Bath & Beyond locations, including Langley’s, in the wake of the American chain’s bankruptcy. (rooms+spaces)
Langley Bed Bath & Beyond space to be replaced by Canadian chain

Langley Thunder opened the BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League season with a pair of 11-8 losses on Sunday, April 30, in Burnaby, and Tuesday, May 2, against the Port Coquitlam Saints (seen here) at Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)
Langley Thunder opens season with pair of losses

A Tuesday night car fire in Langley is believed connected to a fatal Surrey shooting. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley car fire may connect to fatal Surrey shooting

Lydia Driegen (left) and her Business Computer Applications class are hosting a games night to raise funds for Mackie’s Place. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Credo Christian High School students raising funds for youth hub