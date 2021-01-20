A lawsuit over three stormwater floods of a building over the past year has been launched against Langley City. (Langley Advance Times file)

A lawsuit over three stormwater floods of a building over the past year has been launched against Langley City. (Langley Advance Times file)

Flooded apartment building sparks lawsuit against Langley City

A downtown landlord claims a lack of storm sewer upgrades is negligence

A Vancouver-based landlord is suing Langley City, claiming inadequate storm drains have flooded an apartment building he owns three times in the last year.

In a lawsuit filed on Nov. 9 last year, Larry Calvin Luther alleges that the City’s drains haven’t been upgraded in decades and now can’t keep his building safe.

According to Luther’s statement of claim, he owns the building at 5360 204th Street through a trust called the Larry Luther Trust Fund.

The four-storey apartment building suffered a flood after a hailstorm and heavy rainfall on May 12 last year.

“The water caused damage to common areas of the building, certain suites in the building, the carpets, flooring, walls, structural elements, and other equipment, possessions, and property,” Luther’s claim says.

Then there were two more similar incidents, one on Aug. 21, and another on Sept. 24, Luther alleges.

The lawsuit pins the blame on a storm drain pipe which runs north-south under 204th Street on the west side of the apartment building.

Storm water from Luther’s building runs west into a catch basin and then into the storm drain, and from there to the Nicomekl River to the south.

“The large volume of rain which occurred on or about May 12, 2020, Aug. 21, 2020, and Sept. 24, 2020 caused the storm drain to be filled with water to the extent that the water in the line from the building to the defendant’s [Langley City’s] storm drain could not enter the storm drain and backed up into the building,” the lawsuit alleges.

Luther’s suit claims the storm drain hasn’t been upgraded since 1975, and that multiple new buildings have been connected to it since then.

He alleges the City has been negligent in failing to design or maintain its storm drain system, and by allowing more construction in the area that increased runoff.

Luther is seeking damages from the City, including the costs of repairs and clean up and replacement of goods and fixtures damaged by the three flooding events.

None of the claims he made has been proved in court.

A response from the City was not yet available on the Court Services Online system as of this week. The Langley Advance Times has reached out to the City to see if it has responded to the lawsuit.

BC Supreme CourtCourtLangley CitySevere weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Transport Canada not budging on enclosed deck rules, despite calls from BC Ferries union
Next story
Female orcas less likely to feed in presence of vessel traffic: study

Just Posted

The RCMP was called to a condo complex in Langley City in the early hours of Jan. 18, 2021, for a shooting. (Shane Mackichan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Our View: Too many shootings as gang war continues

We need to ask what more we could be doing to stop the endless gang wars

A lawsuit over three stormwater floods of a building over the past year has been launched against Langley City. (Langley Advance Times file)
Flooded apartment building sparks lawsuit against Langley City

A downtown landlord claims a lack of storm sewer upgrades is negligence

Occupational therapist Kim Barthel will be giving a virtual presentation hosted by Langley Children Committee on Jan. 26, 2020. (Bob Spensley/Special to Langley Advance Times)
How to support kids: Langley Children host expert Kim Barthel for virtual talk

Presentation scheduled for Jan. 26

Abbotsford’s Willow Video location will be closing at the end of the month. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford’s Willow Video closing

Video game, movie retailer closing up shop after more than 20 years

A vehicle incident westbound on Highway 1 in Langley in causing a backlog of traffic. (Drive BC photo)
TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident causes backlog of traffic on Highway 1 in Langley

Left lane in the area is blocked

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, speaks at a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
B.C. records 500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 14 deaths

Outbreak at Surrey Pretrial jail, two more in health care

A woman writes a message on a memorial mural wall by street artist James “Smokey Devil” Hardy during a memorial to remember victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. paramedics respond to record-breaking number of overdose calls in 2020

On the front lines, COVID-19 has not only led to more calls, but increased the complexity

Eighteen-year-old Aidan Webber died in a marine accident in 2019. He was a Canadian Junior BMX champion from Nanaimo. (Submitted)
Inadequate safety training a factor in teen BMX star’s workplace death in 2019

Aidan Webber was crushed by a barge at a fish farm near Port Hardy

Southern resident killer whales in B.C. waters. Research shows the population’s females are more negatively influenced by vessel traffic than males. (Photo supplied by Ocean Wise Conservation Association)
Female orcas less likely to feed in presence of vessel traffic: study

Research the southern resident population raises concerns over reproduction capacity

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media files)
Transport Canada not budging on enclosed deck rules, despite calls from BC Ferries union

There have been at least 23 cases of the U.K. variant detected in Canada, four of which are in B.C.

The Elk Valley Hospital is adapting to meet the needs of patients in the Elk Valley.
1-in-5 COVID tests coming back positive in and around Fernie, sparking concern

Dr Ron Clark of Elk Valley Hospital said one in five tests was returning positive for COVID-19

Ralliers gather in front of the Cityviews Village apartment building in Maple Ridge to protest attempts to evict low-income tenants by the building owner. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)
Tenants protest pressure tactics by new landlord at Maple Ridge apartment building

Protest held in front of Cityviews Village on 223 St. Tuesday to rally against low-income evictions

Throughout December, RCMP conducted CounterAttack road checks as police worked to keep roads free of impaired drivers. (BLACK PRESS file photo)
‘You can’t make this stuff up’: Stories from the B.C. CounterAttack campaign

Amusing, yes, but a reminder impaired driving affects ability to drive and to make good decisions

Most Read