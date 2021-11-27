Flooding advisory issued for Langley

Township warns ‘potential for flooding in a number of areas”

A flooding advisory was issued by the Township of Langley on Saturday, Nov. 27.

It warned that updated rainfall and river flow projections are now “indicating the potential for flooding in a number of areas across Langley.”

A series of storms are expected to hit the Lower Mainland over the next few days. The precipitation from these storms, in addition to the precipitation that fell last week, could further impact roads, parks, and other infrastructure, the notice warned.

Residents are asked to take proactive flooding prevention steps on property and ensure that drains and other drainage-related infrastructure are functioning properly.

Anyone seeing pooling of water or flooding on the street, is asked to call the Engineering Division at 604-532-7300 between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm. For after-hours flooding emergencies, call 604-543-6700.

Sand is available at the Township of Langley Operations Centre at 4700 – 224 Street, 24 hours a day.

“Equipment sometimes goes missing so please bring a shovel,” the notice advised.

“The Township is actively monitoring stock but cannot guarantee availability outside of normal business hours.”

Three roads are closed due to flooding and/or slope stability issues:

• 40th Ave. (west of 216 St)

• 264th St. (7890)

• 272nd St. (north of 43 Ave at the Salmon River)

