Flooding closes Highway 8 near Merritt

Water has rushed over the 10-mile bridge near Merritt

Highway 8 west of Merritt is closed at the 10-mile bridge due to flooding.

DriveBC issued the closure Monday morning.

Emergency vehicles and heavy equipment are allowed in the area as an engineering assessment is in progress.

Water levels are expected to rise in the Lower Nicola area.

An evacuation order is in effect for residents of a mobile home park and others living near Guichon Creek. An evacuation alert was issued Sunday night for seven properties within the Lower Nicola.

Douglas Lake Ranch, located at the lower end of Quilchena Creek, has also been impacted by flood waters. According to a Facebook post, the ranch is working with its staff members to combat the spring run off.

School District 58 tweeted that the Nicola-Canford Elementary will be closed on Monday due to high water conditions, and the buses will not be running beyond Guichon Creek bridge.

Although it is not only humans whose homes are being affected by the flooding, it appears mother nature has caused problems for its critters as well.

A beaver was spotted trying to cross the 10-mile bridge in Lower Nicola on Saturday, possibly in search of its dam.

