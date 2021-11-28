Flooding closes Hwy. 1 on-ramp at 264th St. in Aldergrove.

Flooding has closed the 264th St. on-ramp to Hwy. 1 in Aldergrove. (Drive BC)

Flooding closed the eastbound Hwy. 1 on-ramp to 264th in Aldergrove on Sunday morning, Nov. 28.

A DriveBC.ca advisory advised motorists to watch for crews and drive with care.

READ MORE: Flooding advisory issued for Langley

A flooding advisory was issued by the Township of Langley on Saturday, Nov. 27.

It warned updated rainfall and river flow projections are now “indicating the potential for flooding in a number of areas across Langley.”

Residents were asked to take proactive flooding prevention steps on property and ensure that drains and other drainage-related infrastructure are functioning properly.

Anyone seeing pooling of water or flooding on the street, is asked to call the Engineering Division at 604-532-7300 between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm. For after-hours flooding emergencies, call 604-543-6700.

Three roads were reported closed due to flooding and/or slope stability issues:

• 40th Ave. (west of 216 St)

• 264th St. (7890)

• 272nd St. (north of 43 Ave at the Salmon River)

READ ALSO: Evacuation ordered in Abbotsford area, flood watches issued as rain pummels southern B.C.

The second in a series of atmospheric rivers moved in Saturday bringing steady rainfall that Environment Canada doesn’t expect to let up until Sunday afternoon. However, a third atmospheric river, possibly one of even greater intensity, is forecast to arrive on Tuesday.

An evacuation order has been issued for the Huntingdon Village area of Abbotsford.

Residents have been told they must leave the area immediately as emergency crews work to support the evacuation effort.

