Florida police officer jailed on child rape charge

Photos of a nude girl was found on his cellphone

Authorities say a Florida police officer faces rape charges after an image of a nude girl was found on his cellphone.

Jacksonville Undersheriff Pat Ivey says 39-year-old Officer Matthew Harper Butler was charged Tuesday with capital sexual battery of a victim under 12 years old. He remains in jail and bond was set at $1 million.

READ MORE: Kamloops man admits to molesting stepdaughter

The Florida Times-Union reports the agency’s integrity unit received a tip on Friday about the cellphone image.

Butler is a nine-year veteran of the department. No other information about the girl or Butler’s relationship to her was released.

On Sunday, sheriff’s officials arrested another Jacksonville officer on aggravated assault charges for threatening his girlfriend and two other women with a gun.

An attorney for Butler wasn’t listed on jail records.

READ MORE: ‘It would have killed him’: Teen cyclist avoids injury after hitching a ride on semi

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
People living with incurable cancers in U.S. urge more research
Next story
Chinese woman carrying computer malware arrested at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Just Posted

Admission fees to Aldergrove’s waterpark could increase by half

Fees for swimming pool will only increase by three per cent starting in September

Ammonia leak in Langley industrial park had multiple causes: report

Communication, a bad piece of equipment, and other issues contributed to the incident

Glow Christmas festival moves to Abbotsford

World’s largest indoor Christmas festival landing in Tradex in December

Aldergrove to get an Arby’s this summer

Fraser Highway will unveil Metro-Vancouver’s second restaurant chain

Paralyzed young father’s condition now stabilizing

Matt Reisig has begun to slowly regain movement in parts of his body.

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

Lower Mainland teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

‘Don’t let my pictures fool you’: B.C. Instagram star talks mental health to 200K followers

Caitlin Fladager says she felt relief after puncturing illusion of perfection & disclosing depression

Vancouver Whitecaps alert police to more allegations against former women’s coach

Coastal FC suspended coach in February after initial accusations

Bard on the Beach fest tickets sold for Western-themed ‘Shrew’ and three other shows

‘Shakespeare in Love’ also staged in company’s 30th-anniversary season in Vancouver

Kootenay couple calls cops when spring cleanup unearths bomb

Luckily, no danger from the rusty ordinance

Most Read