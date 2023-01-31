Flurries fall on Lower Mainland overnight with snow expected to continue

Snow hit the Lower Mainland overnight on Tuesday (Jan. 31) with conditions expected to impact roads.
According to Environment Canada, flurries are expected to continue this morning until noon in Metro Vancouver and possibly into the afternoon for the Fraser Valley, with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or wet flurries. Snowfall amounts are expected to range from 2 to 4 cm throughout the region.
📡Reports of snow❄️falling in #BritishColumbia locations not previously forecast to receive snow.#KnowBeforeYouGo 🚗 Remove snow before vehicle use.https://t.co/MNovn5LekK WEBCAMS https://t.co/9bBXI9l9Uw can inform you before heading out onto the roads.#BCRoads #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/46zfV7D15h
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 31, 2023
Drive BC urges motorists to expect delays and congestion on major routes in the Lower Mainland.
“Commuters should give themselves extra time this morning,” Drive BC tweeted.
