A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield themselves from the heavy rain as they walk along the shore of the harbour in Vancouver Tuesday, January 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield themselves from the heavy rain as they walk along the shore of the harbour in Vancouver Tuesday, January 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Flurry of weather warnings for B.C. south coast, with up to 120 mm of rain forecast

Downpour expected to continue until easing up late Friday

Environment Canada has issued a series of rainfall warnings for British Columbia’s south coast, with soggy conditions expected to persist until the end of the week.

The warnings span Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast and the Sea-to-Sky corridor, along with parts of Vancouver Island.

The weather office says downpours will start Wednesday night with total rainfall of 60 to 120 millimetres expected before conditions are forecast to ease late Friday.

It says the highest amounts of rain are expected near Metro Vancouver’s North Shore mountains along with Howe Sound and western Vancouver Island.

A separate wind warning covers the Victoria area, where gusts reaching speeds of up to 90 kilometres per hour were expected to last until Thursday morning.

Winds nearing the same speed are also expected across the northern tip of Vancouver Island through the morning.

Severe weather

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Airlines, airports, transport minister to testify on holiday travel mess at committee
Next story
Heavy rainfall warning for the Lower Mainland and beyond Thursday

Just Posted

A rainfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, and the Fraser Valley. (Black Press files)
Heavy rainfall warning for the Lower Mainland and beyond Thursday

Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s memoir went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
No ‘Spare’ copies lying around Fraser Valley Regional Library branches as demand soars

Dr. Simon Moore, a Trinity Western University alum and family doctor in Vancouver has recently published two children’s picture books called “Mommy is Becoming a Family Doctor” and “Daddy is Becoming a Family Doctor.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)
TWU alumnus Dr. Simon Moore’s new children’s books teach safety and developmental milestones

Walnut Grove fell to Burnaby South Rebels 84-68 at the BC School Sports 4A Boys Basketball Provincial Tournament at Langley Events Centre on Friday, March 11, 2022. (File/Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre)
Multi-year deal will keep B.C. Girls and Boys Basketball Championships in Langley