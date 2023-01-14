Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory Jan. 14. (Environment Canada map)

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory Jan. 14. (Environment Canada map)

Fog advisory in effect, near zero visibility expected throughout much of B.C.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory Saturday evening (Jan. 14) into Sunday morning for much of the province.

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or already occurring, states Environment Canada in the advisory issued at 5:37 pm Jan. 14.

“Conditions are favourable for areas of dense fog to develop and persist tonight. An impulse will bring showers and flurries to the southern Interior starting Sunday morning,” notes the advisory.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

The foggy conditions are expected to persist Saturday evening to Sunday morning for southern, and to near noon or early afternoon for central and northern Interior.

The weather has been unseasonably warm in recent days in the Interior.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weatherTravel tips & advisories

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Feeling like we’re drowning’: Tenants of rundown B.C. building fear for future

Just Posted

Langley’s Nicholas Meister and Team Pierce made the semifinals of the 2023 BC Men’s Curling championship in Chilliwack on Saturday (Jan 14) (Langley Advance Times file)
Local curler and team make semifinals of B.C. championship

Eric Lamaze and Zigali in a competition. (Wikimedia Commons/Clément Bucco-Lechat)
Equestrian Canada will have to get by without a Chef d’Equipe

Vancouver Giants Captain Ty Thorpe scored back-to-back goals against Spokane Chiefs Friday, Jan. 13th, in the first home game of the new year at Langley Event Centre.8 (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Two goals by new Giants captain not enough for win

This Langley City rhododendron was encapsulated with ice during the winter that hit December. Did your garden suffer any apparent damage from the extreme weather system? (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
LANGLEY GREEN THUMB: Climate changes and your garden