Food Bank to open nights for working poor

Langley Food Bank is planning to stay open later one night a week to meet the needs of an increasing number of working poor clients.

Jim Calamunce, executive director of the food bank, told the Langley Advance Times the food bank’s Langley City location at 5768 203rd St., which currently closes at 4 p.m., will offer an pilot evening distribution one night a week, starting in September, “for our clients who are working and can’t come to the food bank without taking time off work.”

“I’d hate for people to have to leave their jobs to come before 4 o’clock,” Calamunce commented.

The food bank will be open Wednesdays from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. from Sept. 14 to the end of December “to see if there is a need,” Calamunce explained.

It will only be for “working poor” clients, Calamunce stressed.

Last month alone, the food bank added 40 new “family units” to their client lists, and the list has been growing “30 to 40 a month” Calamunce estimated.

Currently the food bank serves close to 800 “units.”

Anyone who wants to see if they qualify financially can call the food bank at 604-533-0671, Calamunce said.

In June, Food Banks Canada released results of a survey that shows more Canadians are reporting they face hunger and food insecurity due to rising inflation and housing costs

One-in-five (an estimated seven million) Canadians now report going hungry — with one in four of that number reporting that they are eating less “than they think they should” because there isn’t enough money for food.

One-in-three Canadians who earn less than $50,000 a year report instances of not having enough money for food between March 2020 – March 2022

Food banks in most regions of Canada are experiencing an influx of Canadians visiting food banks for the first time, a number that’s increased by up to 25 per cent in some regions.

As well, food banks are also reporting that they are seeing former food bank clients forced to return, after five or more years of not having to rely on food banks to get by.

