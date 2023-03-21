A woman shops for produce in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Food inflation appears to be easing in Canada but experts say consumers shouldn’t expect lower prices at the grocery store. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A woman shops for produce in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Food inflation appears to be easing in Canada but experts say consumers shouldn’t expect lower prices at the grocery store. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Food inflation in Canada shows signs of easing, but grocery prices to remain high

Prices are rising less quickly, signalling worst of grocery price hikes could be behind us

Food inflation appears to be easing in Canada, but experts say shoppers shouldn’t expect lower prices at the grocery store.

Statistics Canada said Tuesday the cost of groceries in February rose 10.6 per cent compared with a year before, down from an 11.4 per cent year-over-year increase in January.

Yet a falling food inflation rate doesn’t mean the price of food is coming down.

Instead, it means prices are rising less quickly, signalling the worst of the grocery price hikes could be behind us.

“Consumers may still feel sticker shock at the grocery store because the products they buy are up closer to 15 or 20 per cent,” said Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.

In the month of February, multiple pantry staples increased by nearly double the overall inflation rate for food purchased from stores.

Pasta prices rose 23.1 per cent last month compared with a year earlier, flour jumped 22.9 per cent and butter increased 19.7 per cent, according to Statistics Canada.

Fats and oils also climbed significantly higher than the food basket average, up 18.8 per cent year over year. Sugar and syrup prices rose 15 per cent, cereal was up 14.8 per cent and eggs increased 13.6 per cent.

Still, the overall pace of food price increases eased in February and is expected to abate further in the coming months, Charlebois said.

“We expect the food inflation rate to continue to drop as we head into spring and early summer,” he said.

Fraser Johnson, a professor of operations management at Ivey Business School, said he expects a “steady progression to more normalized price increases” by the end of the calendar year.

“What I’m seeing is a shift in power between the suppliers and the buyers,” he said.

“A year or 18 months ago, certainly there was more supplier power in terms of pricing, but now things are starting to stabilize in terms of wait times, in terms of supply chain disruptions. Buyers are starting to exert more force and prices are … not rising as quickly as they were.”

But factors such as high costs for delivery, packing and labour, coupled with historically high commodity prices, are still contributing to rising grocery bills.

Johnson noted that while the price of oil has fallen in the last month, there is a lag until the effects are seen on the price of food.

“It’s easier for prices to go up than to go down,” he said.

“It takes time for contracts and pricing to work their way through the system. If you take a look at grocery chains like Loblaw or Sobeys, you’ve got multiple suppliers and multiple products which means that you’ve got to negotiate with your suppliers to be able to bring the pricing back in line, and that all takes time.”

Meanwhile, restaurant prices eased even more than grocery prices in February.

Statistics Canada said food purchased from restaurants rose 7.7 per cent last month compared with a year before, down from 8.2 per cent price growth in January.

“People are being extra careful with their budget these days and restaurant operators are being very prudent with menu prices,” Charlebois said.

—Brett Bundale, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Canadian families will pay $1,065 more for groceries in 2023, report says

RELATED: Canadians cutting back spending on groceries, restaurants as inflation rises: poll

Groceriesinflation

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Transit strike in eastern Fraser Valley could end up costing man his job in Vancouver
Next story
Abbotsford teen driver spits in face of cops following traffic stop

Just Posted

At Historic Fort Langley, Anna Birnie gave Maple Ridge mom Mia Shin, with daughter Haru, 7, and son Haju, 8, a chance to handle actual fur pelts like the ones from the days of the fur trade on Sunday, March 19 Fort Langley National Historic Site on Sunday, March 19. Spring Break at the fort continues until Sunday, March 26. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Spring break at historic Fort Langey offers a fun learning experience

Langley Rugby Club Men’s 3rd place 1st Division team were victorious against the UBCOB Rippers 40-33 on Saturday, March 18 at the club’s Crush Crescent field. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley Rugby Club defeats UBC Rippers

Peter Luongo of the Langley Ukulele Ensemble teaches beginner ukulele lessons at the City of Langley Library as part of the library's Uke 'n Strum program. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times
Kids learn to play ukulele at Langley camp

There were several rounds of applause and hugs for Gayle Martin Monday night, March 21, as Langley City’s longest-serving councillor was granted the highest honour the municipality can bestow. Family and friends were on hand to witness the presentation. (City of Langley/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Highest possible award bestowed on longest-serving Langley City councillor