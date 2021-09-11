Food trucks gather to provide lunch for Cruise-In visitors

Unfortunately, there will be no In-N-Out Burger stand this year

For the first time in many years, there will be no In-N-Out Burger serving their famous hamburgers at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In.

However, organizers are ensuring there will be plenty to eat for the thousands of visitors expected at the annual car show in downtown Aldergrove.

In addition to all the service club concessions that are going to be found on site, the Cruise-In has secured the use of the former site of the Kustom Koach RV Centre – in the 26800-block of Fraser Highway – as a food court of sorts, said car show president Riccardo Sestito.

Multiple food trucks will be on the lot for the day, serving up food to patrons.

The food truck site is at the mid-point of the show with classic cars, customs, and hot rods will be on display all the way along Fraser Highway, between 264th and 272nd Streets.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Aldergrovecruise-inLangleySports Cars