Footage released of 2 drivers going 97 km/h over speed limit in Abbotsford

Pair pleaded guilty this month to incident from a year ago, both fined $1,000

Dash-cam footage released by the Abbotsford Police Department shows two drivers speeding along McCallum Road on June 4, 2021. (Screengrab from video)

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) has released dash-cam footage of an incident almost a year ago in which two drivers reached speeds of 147 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

The video, posted Wednesday (May 25) on the APD’s social media channels, indicates that the incident occurred at about 8 p.m. on June 4, 2021 as the drivers were travelling south on McCallum Road.

The footage starts just before Bevan Avenue, after both drivers had passed an unmarked police vehicle, but thought they got away with speeding.

“One driver states to the other: ‘That black SUV at the light is 100 per cent a cop. He’s got the antenna on the back,’ ” the video states.

The footage shows the driver with the dash cam driving ahead of the other vehicle, which then passes him. They reached speeds of 147 km/h, the video states.

The two cars sped through the intersection at Marshall Road, but were spotted by patrol and traffic officers.

The drivers, both in their 20s, were arrested for dangerous driving. They each pleaded guilty on May 18 of this year to driving without due care and attention and were each issued $1,000 fines, the video indicates.

