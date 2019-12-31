Forecast of heavy rain prompts extreme weather alert by Langley shelter

Homeless advised to come in from the rain

Gateway of Hope support worker Darren Skahl set out blankets and sleeping mats at the Langley shelter. A weather warning has been issues because of the damp conditions. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A forecast of heavy rain has resulted in an extreme weather alert in Langley by the Gateway of Hope shelter at 5787 Langley Bypass.

Up to 30 millimetres of rainfall is expected to fall on New Year’s Eve in Langley, according to Environment Canada.

Cristina Schneiter, community representative for Langley said the shelter will be open tonight (Dec. 31) due to rain exceeding 50 millimetres within 24 hours as well “overnight temps are also expected to drop in the coming days.”

Schneiter issued the alert under the Assistance to Shelter Act which activates the authorities for police to assist persons at risk due to extreme weather conditions. It will remain in effect until it is canceled.

While it is in effect, the emergency shelter at the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope at 5787 Langley Bypass will be operating from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Anyone who requires shelter assistance after 9 p.m. should call the RCMP at 604-532-3200 and they will help them to a location.

