Village of Lytton on fire on June 30, 2021. (Edith Loring Kuhanga/Facebook)

Village of Lytton on fire on June 30, 2021. (Edith Loring Kuhanga/Facebook)

Forensic team, coroners outside Lytton ahead of probe into deadly wildfire

BC RCMP and BC Coroners Service have been unable to enter the village due to toxic smoke

Forensic investigators are preparing to enter Lytton, just days after a wildfire ravaged the town. At least two are presumed dead and an unknown number of others still missing.

In a statement to Black Press Media, the BC Coroners Service said that as of 12:50 p.m., coroners had not yet entered the area but were expecting to be able to sometime today.

PHOTOS: B.C. wildfires as seen from space

BC RCMP and BC Coroners Service have been unable to enter the village since the fire sparked on June 30 due to toxic smoke and unsafe conditions. The fire is an estimated 6,500 hectares in size.

At a news conference Friday, officials would not reveal exactly how many people are unaccounted for.

“I don’t want to suggest I don’t have the numbers, I just don’t have the numbers with me today,” Pader Brach from Emergency Management BC said at the time.

READ MORE: 90% of Lytton destroyed in wildfire, injuries reported

The Canadian Red Cross has launched a family reunification phone line, and BC RCMP will treat information that comes in as missing persons investigations, said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

Once it is safe to enter the area, Shoihet said a grid search will be conducted.

Officials are urging all evacuees who were able to flee to register with Emergency Services, even if they do not need shelter or other services.

The reunification line can be reached from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week at 1-800-863-6582.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
‘We’re fortunate we can help’: Merritt’s open doors welcome wildfire evacuees
Next story
Katzie First Nation collecting for Lytton wildfire victims

Just Posted

Andy Abreo (President) and Kathrin Arcari (Executive Director) from Soccer Shots announced a program that will donate $5 to Autism B.C. out of every summer registration fee. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Soccer Shots Fraser Valley supports B.C. Autism community

Langley's Janet Shaw shared this picture of a hummingbird visiting a backyard water feature during the recent warm days. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Coming in to cool down

Gary Hee, seen here in Fort Langley during a 2019 campaign against hospital parking fees, hopes to raise funds to provide snacks for residential school survivors. (Langley Advance Times file)
An offer of planters for memorials to residential school victims from recycling advocate

Maternity patients are being asking to avoid Peace Arch Hospital July 8-19 if they need labour and delivery services. (Unsplash photo)
Peace Arch Hospital to divert maternity patients to Langley Memorial