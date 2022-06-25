Forensics team combing rural Langley area Saturday

Delta Police at a Derby Reach agricultural site as part of an existing investigation

Delta Police were looking for evidence at a site in North Langley Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

A team from Delta is combing an area in North Langley Saturday afternoon for evidence.

Several police vehicles were in the vicinity of 208th Street and 103rd Avenue, near Derby Reach Regional Park mid-afternoon, catching the attention of passing motorists, walkers, and many cyclists out in the area.

Delta Police are on scene and would only say that they were looking for evidence as part of their work on an existing file.

A police dog was working the agricultural site and officers could be seen with metal detectors in a field.

Traffic was able to flow freely along 208th Street for those coming and going to the Fraser River area.

