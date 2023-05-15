A four-hectare forest fire near Davis Lake Provincial Park that started on Sunday (May 14) is out of control according to BC Wildfire Service. /Shella Belanger Photo

Forest fire near Davis Lake Provincial Park still spreading

Fire discovered at Davis Lake on Sunday continues to spread, according to BC Wildfire Service

A forest fire near Davis Lake Provincial Park north of Mission is out out of control, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The fire was discovered on Sunday (May 14) afternoon at approximately 3 p.m. and is four hectares in size. The suspected cause of the fire was human activity.

As of the last update on Sunday evening, the fire continues to spread.

Davis Lake Park is located to the northeast of Mission and 18 km north from Lougheed Highway on Sylvester Road.

More to come.

