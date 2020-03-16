‘Formal announcement’ on B.C. school openings or closures amid COVID-19 expected Tuesday

Students have just begun two weeks of spring break

The province says it is still considering whether schools in B.C. will remain open once spring break ends in two weeks.

But a “formal announcement” on schools is expected to take place tomorrow. A press conference about the ongoing spread of COVID-19 is ongoing on Monday morning.

Alberta and Saskatchewan have both closed schools and daycares.

About daycares, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the province’s health official, said: “We are in discussions whether we have to take precautions.”

There are concerns about whether the closure of daycares and schools could impact the ability of health care professionals to work.

RELATED: BREAKING: Canada to close borders to outsiders, except North Americans, trade to slow spread of COVID-19

RELATED: Three more COVID-19 deaths at B.C. care home, 30 new cases

Critical COVID-19 information from the BC Centre for Disease Control

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It’s going to be hard’: B.C. bans gatherings of 50+ people to slow COVID-19 transmission

Just Posted

Timms Community Centre and Douglas Recreation Centre to shut doors to prevent spread of COVID-19

Langley City said both facilities will be closed until further notice, starting Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Multiple shots fired in Langley Sunday night, stolen vehicles found abandoned

Police are asking the public for information

Langley’s Raving Gamer Bistro fears total shutdown from COVID-19

Many bars and restaurants remain open amid coronavirus closures, but are seeing a drop in clientele

UPDATED: Langley’s Cascades Casino to shut Monday at midnight amidst COVID-19 closures

B.C. Lottery Corporation ordered temporary closure of all gaming facilities

Road closure in Langley as Township crews complete utility repair

A portion of 96th Avenue in Walnut Grove is closed to traffic

Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19

Experts says federals will likely have to create an emergency benefit for workers who can’t access EI benefits

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Follows similar move by Starbucks

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Feds to unveil new measures to halt virus, aid Canadians later today

There are at least 320 cases of COVID-19 in Canada

Some B.C. YMCA child care centres bring in health checks due to COVID-19 concerns

Temperature checks, health declaration form in place at all YMCA of Greater Vancouver locations

Courtenay doctor confirms Comox Valley’s first case of COVID-19

Dr. Tanja Daws says there are ‘more confirmed cases’ on Vancouver Island

Alberta to cancel school classes, licenced childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Move comes as number of cases grow

Most Read