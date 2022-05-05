Alberta’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Police say a former Alberta teacher accused of recording at least 10 students changing their clothes at school has been charged with voyeurism and other offences. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Alberta’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Police say a former Alberta teacher accused of recording at least 10 students changing their clothes at school has been charged with voyeurism and other offences. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Former Alberta teacher charged after videos of students in change room found

James Neil Morrison taught at Assumption Junior/Senior High School in Cold Lake, Alta

Police say a former teacher accused of recording at least 10 students changing their clothes at a school in northeastern Alberta has been charged with voyeurism and other offences.

The province’s Internet Child Exploitation unit says in a release that James Neil Morrison has also been charged with making child pornography, theft of electronic data, and possession of child pornography.

The unit says the suspect, who is 34, taught at Assumption Junior/Senior High School in Cold Lake, Alta., within the Lakeland Catholic School Division.

The suspect was arrested in April 2021 after police received their first complaint about a student being filmed.

After further analysis of the suspect’s computer, the news release says police discovered videos dating back to 2013 of 10 students using the school’s change room.

Police say the students are shocked by the discovery of the videos and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Teacher who recorded students with pen camera is guilty of voyeurism: high court

Teacher voyeurism

Previous story
Face of Surrey RCMP taking run at Surrey South seat for BC Liberals
Next story
Indigenous man, granddaughter handcuffed outside B.C. BMO reach settlement with bank

Just Posted

Items seized by CFSEU-BC in Surrey, Langley and Burnaby. (Photo: CFSEU-BC)
Cops seize 31,135 lethal doses of fentanyl in Surrey, Langley and Burnaby

Werner Klann, owner of Mason Bees Company, was surrounded by local residents, who attended his latest workshop on mason bees. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Langley welcomes a passionate mason bee lover for informative workshop

Nanaimo Clippers goalie Cooper Black makes a save with help from teammate Andrew Noel as Langley Rivermen Riley Wallack and Max Bulawka go to the net during Game 2 of the B.C. Hockey League’s Coastal final playoff series Saturday, April 30, at Nanaimo’s Frank Crane Arena. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Langley Rivermen eliminated from BCHL playoffs

Langley City committees and task forces can resume in-person meetings, after council rescinded a resolution that restricted them to videoconferencing. (Langley Advance Times file)
VIDEO: Langley City council approves a return to in-person meetings for municipal committees and task forces