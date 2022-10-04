A disciplinary hearing for a former B.C. practical nurse accused of financial exploitation has been scheduled for December 2022. (Credit: Pixabay)

A disciplinary hearing for a former B.C. practical nurse accused of financial exploitation has been scheduled for December 2022. (Credit: Pixabay)

Former B.C. nurse accused of $25,000 in financial exploitation

Disciplinary hearing for Mateaki Hammond to begin Dec. 8

A former B.C. practical nurse will face a 10-day disciplinary hearing in December over accusations that they exploited a woman out of $25,000.

The British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives accuses Mateaki Hammond of fostering a relationship with a woman known as “BB,” alienating her from her friends and family and then exploiting her out of thousands of dollars over a four-year period.

Between Aug. 1, 2014 and July 22, 2016, Hammond received six deposits or bank drafts from BB’s bank accounts, each ranging between $1,000 and $12,000, according to the college. Four came from BB’s line of credit, one came from her Visa account and one came from her chequing account, the college alleges. In total, they amounted to $25,000.

In October 2016, Hammond then attended BB’s bank with her to seek a $100,000 increase to BB’s line of credit, the college says. Finally, on June 29, 2017, the college says Hammond returned to BB’s bank with her, seeking to withdraw BB’s personal funds.

In each instance, the college says Hammond failed to properly regard BB’s best interests and contravened professional standards of ethical practice and conflict of interest.

The college says the alleged misconduct occurred while Hammond was a registrant with a predecessor college known as the College of Licensed Practical Nurses of B.C. Hammond, who goes by “Matty” according the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives’ online registry, hasn’t been allowed to practise since Jan. 1, 2019, when their license was cancelled.

The hearing is set to run from Dec. 8-9, Dec. 12-16 and Dec. 19-21, beginning at 10 a.m. each day.

