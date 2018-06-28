Former B.C. premier warns against change to proportional representation

Ujjal Dosanjh is urging voters to say No to a referendum on proportional representation

Former British Columbia premier Ujjal Dosanjh is urging voters to say No to a referendum on proportional representation because he believes it will usher in extremist parties like those in some European countries.

RELATED: Electoral reform vote in B.C. includes $500,000 each for pro and con groups

Dosanjh says Germany, the Netherlands and Hungary require very low percentages of people to vote in candidates with racist views, and that has changed their political landscape in a negative way.

The former New Democrat premier says the party he once led is proposing a proportional representation system that would allow five per cent of voters to elect extremist members of the legislature.

B.C. voters will be asked if they want to switch to proportional representation and if they do, they will be required to rank one of three systems, two of which have never been tried anywhere.

RELATED: Vernon group urges fair vote

Dosanjh is backing a group vying for funding to campaign against proportional representation before a referendum to be conducted by mail-in ballot between Oct. 22 and Nov. 30.

He says the current first-past-the-post system is simple, as opposed to the proposed system, which he calls confusing and complicated.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Illegal vehicles parked at Cultus Lake to get the boot
Next story
Ontario doctor who induced labour without patients’ consent loses right to practise

Just Posted

Marijuana cultivation affects neighbourhood’s quality of life

Misting cannons have done little to mask smell

Election 2018: Former Township councillor Steve Ferguson making bid for return to office

Former Township of Langley councillor Steve Ferguson has announced he is once… Continue reading

Mayors’ Council, TransLink hike gas tax to pay for $7.3 billion plan

Gas tax will go up by 1.5 cents in spring 2019

Three Spartans win events at Harry Jerome International Classic

Students from Langley’s Christian university made a strong showing at a track competition in Burnaby.

Langley throwing huge Canada Day party

The biggest celebration will be at Willoughby Community Park beside the Langley Events Centre.

VIDEO: What’s in Store – Langley golf course going to the dogs

In this week’s business column, editor Roxanne Hooper talks about dogs, food - and much more.

Gas tax to increase 1.5 cents for Metro Vancouver to pay for transit

Metro Vancouver drivers currently pay 33.28 cents per litre for Translink, provincial and carbon taxes.

Students call for resignation of principal who complied list of black students

Students from a Toronto school are calling for the resignation of a principal who created a list of black students to track their performance.

Brazil court allows prosecution of US swimmer Ryan Lochte

Ryan Lochte is accused of filing a false police report during the 2016 Olympics

Search continues as missing Sun Peaks man’s family returns home

The family of Ryan Shtuka returns to Alberta without their son

VIDEO: Okanagan storm could have been deadly

Blaine Smith says if he’d been sleeping in his cabin on Sunday he would have been killed.

Banner season for the BCHL

League record 153 players earn university scholarships

ANALYSIS: Questions remain following polygamy sentencing

The first polygamy prosecution in over 100 years ended in Cranbrook Supreme Court this week

FIFA World Cup weekly roundup

Defending champions, Germany stunned as they place last in Group F

Most Read