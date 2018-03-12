Former B.C. teacher disciplined for asking pregnant student if she was ‘horny’

High school teacher repeatedly swore, raised his voice and made lewd comments to female students

A former high school teacher has been disciplined for making inappropriate comments to students and a principal when teaching at Boston Bar Elementary-Secondary School.

Documents released by the BC Teachers’ Regulation Branch last week say that Darryl Egan Inancsi made a slew of inappropriate comments in 2012.

The comments, which include asking a “female grade 11 student who was pregnant if her pregnancy made her feel ‘hornier’”, occurred in September 2012 when Inancsi was a teacher in Boston Bar. The school confirmed Inancsi was employed there, but could not confirm what years he taught at the school.

Inancsi also asked a student whether she consumed drugs over the summer, told a male student in Grade 8 to “pick up your s**t and get the hell out of here.” The letter states he “repeatedly raised his voice and swore at students.”

One incident involved the school principal. The letter states the principal heard raised voices from the classroom Inancsi was teaching in, when she came to investigate the teacher told her “more than once, in the presence of the class, that a student had told him to “go f**k” himself.”

The inappropriate comments are detailed in a consent resolution agreement signed between Inancsi and teacher regulator in February.

The letter states Inancsi has not been teaching since taking a leave of absence in September 2013.

The agreement comes after many disciplinary steps taken against Inancsi during the time he was employed by School District 78 — which covers Boston Bar, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs. It began with two letters of reprimand in 2001. In 2008 he was given two letters of direction, and in October 2012 he was given another letter of discipline.

Part of the 2012 letter instructed Inancsi to take part in anger management counselling and take a BC Teachers’ Federation professional boundaries course. He took the boundaries course and attended three counselling sessions.

Previous story
B.C. woman should have been told about murder at home before sale, judge rules
Next story
Kent Institution prison guard assaulted by inmate

Just Posted

VIDEO: Quarter horse riders gather in Langley

More than 1,000 attend annual LMQHA Horseman’s Bazaar and Country Fair

Assault rifle, fentanyl and $35,000 cash among items seized during drug raid

Abbotsford Police arrest two men after executing search warrants at two homes

Kalsi sentenced to 11 years, after his wife ‘was left to die on the bedroom floor’

Previous defence lawyer and Crown had agreed that an 11-year term would be appropriate

Grandma and two grandsons recovering after pedestrian-related collision

Police continue to investigate incident that occurred Monday in Abbotsford

Man allegedly involved in Lower Mainland gang conflict pleads guilty to weapons offence

Barinder ‘Shrek’ Dhaliwal charged in 2016 after investigation in Abbotsford and Langley

VIDEO: Girls Fly Too returns to Abbotsford

Annual event draws thousands to local skies

Lower Mainland man gets 18 years for burning wife in house fire

Judge noted wife died ‘agonizing, gruesome death’

B.C. expands coverage for chronic hepatitis C

People can now get treatment and a new drug under PharmaCare

Woman dies after running back in to Kelowna house fire

A fire on Springfield Road has left one woman dead. Two children and a man escaped the blaze.

Most vegans, vegetarians in Canada are under 35: poll

Survey says 16 per cent of all vegetarians in Canada live in British Columbia

Costumed fans went wild for HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver

More than 77,000 fans showed up at the major event dressed in all sorts of wacky clothes

No ‘blank cheque’ for hosting World Cup soccer, Horgan says

Friday deadline for joint Mexico-Canada-US bid to host in 2026

Kent Institution prison guard assaulted by inmate

Union says revised segregation policies put COs in dangerous situations

B.C. woman should have been told about murder at home before sale, judge rules

Vancouver seller must return $300,000 deposit, plus interest, damages and court costs

Most Read