Former CEO of Habitat for Humanity Upper Fraser Valley launches wrongful dismissal lawsuit

Doug Rempel says he was fired without just cause and was not paid what was promised

Doug Rempel is the former CEO of Habitat for Humanity Upper Fraser Valley. He has now filed a wrongful dismissal lawsuit against the organization.

Among the issues facing Habitat for Humanity Upper Fraser Valley is a wrongful dismissal lawsuit from former CEO Doug Rempel.

Civil court documents indicate that Rempel is suing the agency for the salary – at least $120,000 per year – that he says he had been promised prior to his termination.

Rempel initially volunteered with the organization, including as chairman of the board, but the court documents say that he entered into an agreement with Habitat UFV in September 2012 to be employed as CEO.

He was fired from the position on Nov. 30, 2017, and Rempel says the dismissal was done without “just cause” and without “reasonable notice.”

Rempel, who graduated from the Sauder School of Business in the real estate division, says in the court documents that when he was hired by Habitat UFV, he was asked to temporarily work at a “significantly reduced” salary.

He says he was promised his salary would be increased at a later date “to a proper and competitive CEO salary” in the range of $120,000 to $150,000 per year.

The documents state that board members told Rempel last fall that his salary would be increased in accordance with the agreement, but that never occurred.

Rempel says his specialized skills now make it difficult for him to find work, as there are currently “very few opportunities for employment with societies at the senior, executive or management level.”

He is suing for wrongful dismissal damages “based upon an annual salary of $120,000 to $150,000” as well as damages for breach of the salary agreement and expenses.

Habitat UFV has not yet filed a response, and none of Rempel’s claims have yet been proved in court.