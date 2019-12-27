Former youth pastor Samuel Emerson is to be sentenced on one count of sexual assault, during proceedings set for May 21, 2020 in Surrey. (File photo)

Former Cloverdale youth pastor convicted of sexual assault to be sentenced in May

Surrey Provincial Court judge cleared Samuel Emerson of most charges last month

Former Cloverdale youth pastor Samuel Emerson, found guilty of one count of sexual assault in connection with allegations that police made public in October 2017, is to be sentenced in Surrey Provincial Court in late spring.

READ MORE: Sole guilty finding in case against former Cloverdale youth pastor, wife tried for sexual assault

READ MORE: UPDATE: Cloverdale pastor, wife charged with sexual assault

Court officials confirmed Monday that May 21, 2020 has been set for the proceedings.

Emerson was found guilty in November, following a trial that got underway in April and concluded Sept. 4. He was tried on five counts of sexual assault, two counts of touching a young person for a sexual purpose and one count of sexual interference of a person under 16.

His wife, Madelaine Emerson – tried on a total of four charges – was acquitted of all counts.

The assaults were alleged to have happened between 2013 and 2017, at the Emerson family home and at the Cowichan River Bible Camp. The husband and wife were arrested in May 2017.

In finding Samuel Emerson guilty of the one count, Judge Mark Jetté concluded that the complainant’s apparent consent to have sex with Emerson was induced.

There is a publication ban on any information that could reveal the identity of alleged victims or witnesses.


