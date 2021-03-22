Jarrod Bacon is show here in a 2009 court appearance in Surrey. (Black Press file photo)

Former gangster Jarrod Bacon released from prison, with more stringent conditions

Red Scorpion member, formerly of Abbotsford, had his release suspended in December

The Parole Board of Canada has determined that former Abbotsford Red Scorpion gangster Jarrod Bacon must follow more stringent conditions while out in the community.

This includes monitoring of his finances and being permitted to own only one cellphone, the board said following a hearing on March 17.

Bacon, 37, was most recently given statutory release from prison last August in another province – which is redacted in the parole board documents – but this was revoked in December following some suspicions by his case management team (CMT) that he had breached his conditions.

The hearing on March 17 was held after Bacon asked for the suspension to be cancelled. The parole board agreed, instead giving Bacon a reprimand and adding further special conditions.

According to the documents, among the concerns that led to the suspension was that Bacon seemed “unbothered by financial concerns.” Even though he was not working, he withdrew at least $4,000 in three months, “without sufficient justification for some withdrawals,” the parole board documents state.

RELATED: Gangster Jarrod Bacon released from prison for third time

The documents indicate that Bacon also transferred $27,000 to his partner’s account upon release and that he claimed $10,000 of that was from his former in-laws.

Another concern arose after an impromptu visit with the CMT and police officers to Bacon’s apartment in December.

The documents state that a police officer, who was looking through a window at the back of the apartment, saw Bacon retrieve a cellphone from under couch cushions. He appeared to delete information and then handed the phone to his then-girlfriend, who hid it under her shirt, the documents state.

Bacon was then arrested due to concerns about “his lack of transparency” and some suspicions that he had breached his special conditions, according to the documents.

During the hearing, the parole board said there was no “reliable and persuasive information” to indicate that Bacon had breached his conditions or acted in a way that increases his risk in the community.

The board said he has made some progress since his first statutory release – he hasn’t used any drugs other than cannabis, for which he has a prescription, and has been “generally conformist.”

But they imposed additional special conditions, including for Bacon to provide financial statements when asked.

“Considering the large amounts of money coming in and out of your account without a a satisfactory explanation, as well as the scale of your criminality and your ties to criminal organizations, the board is of the opinion that your finances must be monitored in order to ensure you are not returning to criminality,” the documents state.

Bacon is restricted to one cellphone because “mobile devices are an essential tool for drug traffickers and individuals involved in criminal organizations.”

Other conditions he must follow include taking his medication as prescribed, looking for and maintaining a job, residing at a residential facility approved by Correctional Service of Canada, and following a treatment plan in the areas of substance abuse and violence.

Bacon was sentenced in May 2012 to a 14-year prison term for conspiracy to traffic cocaine when he was living in Abbotsford. That left him with another nine years after credit for time already served was taken into account.

RELATED: Jarrod Bacon’s drug-conspiracy sentence jumps to 14 years

He was first given statutory release in February 2017, but that was revoked when he breached his conditions and was arrested for being in a strip club with another offender known to police.

Bacon was again released in June 2018, but that, too, was suspended after he tested positive for cocaine. He was then released for the third time last August.



