Frank Shuster: 1935 to 2018

Former Langley councillor passes

Former auctioneer and Township alderman, Frank Shuster, dies at 83.

Some people might not remember his face, but they’d recognize his boisterous voice.

Frank Shuster was a Langley native and former councillor who recently passed away.

While he was a Langley boy from birth, a local business owner, a farmer, and a community volunteer, he was probably best known for his years in the livestock auction business, said Maureen, his wife of 57 years.

She described him as a quiet thinker and calm man, who she said was “very gentle and kind. The only time he was loud was when he was on the auction stand.”

Shuster, 83, died of a heart attack at his Kelowna home on New Year’s Eve day.

He was born on July 26, 1935 in Langley, and grew up in the Otter neighbourhood of town the youngest of 10 kids to Katie and Mike Shuster. He graduated from Langley high school in 1952, and after pondering a potential career as a veterinarian, opted instead to become a livestock auctioneer.

Graduating from the Reisch School of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa immediately after high school, Shuster first went to work at Gibson’s Auctions in downtown Langley. He remained there until he and a group of buddies decided to open Fraser Valley Auctions in 1971, Maureen explained. He later sold the auction house to Ken Pearson, in 1983.

During the mid-1960s, Shuster became one of the youngest aldermen of the day. Maureen recounted. At age 29, he was picked in a byelection to take over for Ald. Johnny Welman. He went on to serve seven and a half years on council, and served for many years as a board director for Aldergrove Credit Union and Otter Co-op.

In addition to serving on council, Shuster also gave to his community, sponsoring sports teams and donating his time and expertise to organizations such as the 4-H and the PNE. It was also not uncommon for him to serve as auctioneer for multiple community charity events, Maureen added.

“He was very proud of his years of service to the community,” she shared, noting he was proudest of his effort fighting “to hold the line on taxes” during his terms on council.

“A lot of people knew him,” Maureen said. “Many still do.”

Shuster left Langley to operate a 60-head, 40-acre dairy farm near Enderby in 1981, then moved back to Langley from 2001 to 2006 to care for family, before settling back in the Interior – specifically in Kelowna – about 20 years ago.

Shuster leaves behind his wife, their three sons Robert (Susan), Frank (Heidi) and Gordon, as well as eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

There are no services planned, Maureen said.

Previous story
Sudden closure of Surrey trampoline park prompts outcry
Next story
VIDEO: Kootenay boy, 10, brave in the face of cancer

Just Posted

Young Lower Mainland curlers bring home third national gold

Team BC, headed by skip Tyler Tardi, emerged triumphant – again – from the Canadian juniors Sunday.

Former Langley councillor passes

Former auctioneer and Township alderman, Frank Shuster, dies at 83.

Fraser Valley women’s hockey action continues in Langley

After three games against Vancouver Island this weekend, Rush will take on the Okanagan next weekend

VIDEO: Late goal against Rockets lifts Giants to eighth straight win

Lower Mainland’s major junior hockey team is back on home ice Sunday at Langley Event Centre

Langley’s Trinity Western University has a new pole vault record

David Boyd broke the Spartans record at the University of Washington Invitational Saturday

REPLAY: B.C’s best videos this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

Sudden closure of Surrey trampoline park prompts outcry

Business has operated in building near Pattullo Bridge since early 2016

Senior shot dead in east Vancouver

A 69-year-old man is the victim of the city’s second homicide of 2019

Canadian man, 61, arrested in China on fraud charges: local media

Reports say a 61-year-old Canadian is accused of trying to defraud an unnamed entertainment company

Trans Mountain pipeline work destroyed salmon habitat: scientist

Biologist calls the work on the Stewart Creek crossing in Chilliwack ‘amateur hour’

B.C. VIEWS: Speaker Darryl Plecas splits legislature looting spree open

Long road to accountability began with MLA disclosures

Four charged in Canada Day killing in Kelowna

Three men and one woman are charged with manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Esa Carriere

B.C. man captures moment comet smashes into super blood wolf moon

Victoria amateur photographer videos first ever lunar impact during an eclipse

Puppy from Iran that had acid thrown on her face to have surgery in Vancouver

The surgery will create nostril openings and use the tip of her ear to replace the melted bone and skin

Most Read