Former Langley resident and longtime RCMP member loses cancer battle

Peter Thiessen was known as the region’s RCMP media spokesperson and an avid horseback rider

Dave Grant (on tractor) and BCHBC Aldergrove vice-chairman Peter Thiessen were just two of the 25 volunteers who worked on the multi-use South Langley Trail. Thiessen recently passed away at his home in Summerland. (Black Press Media files)

Former Langley resident and longtime RCMP member Peter Thiessen died Monday surrounded by family in Summerland due to cancer.

Thiessen spent many years as the RCMP’s media spokesperson for the Lower Mainland before his retirement in 2014. He was with the RCMP for 30 years.

Soon after moving to Summerland, he ended up having an electrical fire at his new property in 2014.

It’s with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Sgt. Peter Thiessen (rtd). Peter lost his battle with Cancer this morning while surrounded by his loving family at his home in Summerland. Peter retired 2014 #cancersucks #toosoon #greatfriend pic.twitter.com/7FZkuAtv1Q — Dale Carr (@dalecarr52) January 5, 2021

As a Langley resident Thiessen was also involved in horseback riding and was a member of the Back Country Horsemen of B.C. Aldergrove chapter which he joined in 2005. He was one of the volunteers who helped construct trails for riders and the general public in South Langley.

