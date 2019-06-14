Former Langley school moved to new site for condo project

The old school was hoisted off its foundations before Friday’s move. (Russell Hodgkin/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The old Murrayville Elementary building has moved to its new location, where it will be converted in a small six-unit condo building.

As part of Lanstone Homes project to develop the old Murrayville Elementary site, the original heritage structure is being moved and refurbished before its conversion.

The move puts it closer to two heritage houses next door to the school site.

“It went real smooth,” said Lanson Foster, president of Lanstone. “The Nickel Brothers are pros.”

Nickel Bros. House Moving are specialists in moving whole structures, and the firm handled the move on Friday morning. Foster said the whole thing was finished by 1 p.m.

Now a new foundation will be built for the structure, and soon work is expected to begin on the other 48 houses and townhomes planned for the remainder of the site.

Lanstone has spent this spring tearing down the non-historic sections of the old school, which was closed down by the Langley School District in 2008.

