Brian Batke, 72. (Surrey RCMP)

Former Lower Mainland church elder charged with sexual assault

Brian Batke, 72, charged with one count of sexual assault, one count sexual exploitation

A man who has worked as a bus driver in Metro Vancouver has been charged with sexual assault.

Brian Batke, 72, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation. The alleged incidents occured in 2005, and were reported to police in 2017. At the time, the alleged victim was a youth.

According to RCMP, Brian Batke was a member of the Cloverdale Christian Fellowship Church from its inception, but he ended his association with the church in 2005. He has worked as a bus driver with Coast Mountain Bus Company for 13 years.

This is the same church where police received several allegations of sexual assault against former Cloverdale Christian Fellowship Church pastor Samuel Emerson and his wife Madelaine in 2017.

SEE MORE: Cloverdale pastor, wife charged with sexual assault

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale pastor responds to charges of sexual assault against son

Surrey RCMP are releasing details of his employment and association with Cloverdale Christian Fellowship Church (also known as Cloverdale Church) “because of their relevance to the allegations against him.”

“Investigators believe there may be further victims who may have had contact with Mr. Batke at the church or as a bus passenger, who have not yet spoken with police,” reads a press release issued Thursday afternoon.

“Speaking with police about a sexual assault can be daunting and takes courage,” said Cpl. Elenore Sturko in the press release. “Our investigators are aware of how difficult this process can be for people. We approach our investigations with care and compassion including the assistance of our victim services support workers.”

RCMP said they will not be releasing further details “in order to keep the integrity of the investigation.”

To speak with police regarding this case, call 604-599-0502.


