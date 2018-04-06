Former Pitt Meadows city councillor David Murray is appealing his sex assault conviction and sentencing. (THE NEWS files)

Former Metro Vancouver area councillor appealing sexual assault conviction

David Murray applies for release from custody

A former Pitt Meadows city councillor is appealing his conviction for sexually assaulting a teenage girl more than 20 years ago and is seeking bail.

David Murray was scheduled to be in court Friday morning to appeal both his conviction and sentence. He has also applied to be released from custody until his appeal is heard.

Murray was sentenced to nine months in jail on March 21, and has been incarcerated for the 16 days since.

He was found guilty in October 2017, when he was still on council, of having molested a 13 or 14-year-old girl he employed in 1992.

Murray has hired a new lawyer, Matthew Nathanson, and was scheduled to have a bail hearing in the Court of Appeal in Vancouver on Friday morning.

Crown media spokesperson Dan McLaughlin explained it is not unusual for people convicted of crimes to seek release while they appeal, particularly if they were not in custody prior to their sentencing.

Murray’s former lawyer, Bob Robertson, had argued for a six-month conditional sentence, or house arrest, but the judge agreed with Crown counsel Wendy Wakabayashi’s position – that a sentence of nine to 12 months of “real jail” time was appropriate.

Judge Deirdre Pothecary said in her decision that sentences have been rising for sexual assaults against children “as society recognizes the horrific consequences.”

Murray is also appealing sentencing terms that include a “no go” order for Pitt Meadows, which say he is only allowed in the city where the victim resides to drive through or pass through on transit.

Crown agreed in sentencing that Murray is not a risk to reoffend, and his crime “seems to be a singular incident.”

• More details to follow.

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. nurse disbarred for sexual misconduct of elderly woman
Next story
Paddler aids police with stolen Tesla floating in the Fraser

Just Posted

North Langley church plans to pamper single moms during pre-Mother’s Day celebration

More than 200 volunteers join forces to make May 12 appreciation event happen

Giants’ Byram aims to crack Canada’s line-up

Vancouver rookie from Cranbrook lone B.C. invitee to U18 camp

Man charged in relation to domestic assault, kidnapping and police pursuit

Incident occurred in Abbotsford, but accused also faces charges in Langley

Hadwin in first-place tie as second round of Masters tees off

Abbotsford-raised PGA pro among the leaders at famed Augusta National

Langley interventionist co-hosting family forum focused on addiction and mental health

Andy Bhatti putting together free, day-long event happening April 14 at Fleetwood Community Centre

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

Teen with rare skin condition dies, mother calls son ‘fearless warrior’

Tributes pouring in for Jonathan Pitre, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau callin him a hero

Former Metro Vancouver area councillor appealing sexual assault conviction

David Murray applies for release from custody

UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York

Video showed Conor McGregor with a group of people causing chaos Thursday

B.C. adds funding to re-grow forests damaged by 2017 wildfires

About $134 million is being split by regions hit hardest, including Cariboo, Kootenays, Okanagan

Cracks loom large for parents of at-risk youth

Chilliwack mom: ‘Let’s just take this one day at a time.’

B.C. paramedics focus of PTSD documentary

Three paramedics, including former Vernon man, share horrors of dealing with PTSD

VIDEO: Bald eagle lands on B.C.-born player at Seattle Mariners game

Delta pitcher James Paxton stays calm in the middle of Target Field and makes a friend

Bradner Flower Show a ‘blast from the past’

Community event going strong after 90 years, returns on April 13-15 weekend

Most Read