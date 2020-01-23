Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s. (Canadian Press file)

Former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse in B.C. granted day parole

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s

A former Mountie and sports coach convicted of sexually abusing young boys in B.C. and Saskatchewan has been granted day parole.

The Parole Board of Canada denied Alan Davidson full parole but ruled the 64-year-old likely won’t present a risk under day release with special conditions.

Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s.

Court heard that Davidson’s offences began in B.C., where he abused boys he met through coaching hockey and baseball.

Davidson was later hired as an RCMP officer and worked in Saskatchewan, where the court heard he targeted two other boys, and he was working as a deputy sheriff in Calgary when he was arrested in 2014.

The board says the Correctional Service of Canada has recommended he be released to a facility on Vancouver Island.

“The Board does not lose sight of the fact that your offences spanned several years and caused serious harm to your victims,” said the parole board’s decision.

“The Board also weighs that your offences are quite dated — committed between 43 and 28 years ago … release on day parole will contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into the community as a law-abiding citizen.”

Davidson is eligible for full parole in April.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. youth sentenced for selling fatal dose of MDMA to girl, 13
Next story
Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in

Just Posted

Langley brewery renames beer as tribute to local Vegas shooting victim

Maple Ridge’s Jordan McIldoon, one of 58 killed in 2017 mass shooting, remembered by Five Roads

Salvation Army Gateway of Hope in need of towel donations

People can bring new or used towels to 5787 Langley Bypass weekdays for the shelter’s shower program

Langley curlers head for showdown in Cranbrook

Team Tardi will be competing in the B.C. men’s championships next week in the Kootenays

White Rock woman seeks fellow hockey players for BC 55+ Games

Sue Rittinger aiming to put Zone 3 women’s team together in time for September event

Cultural Connections Gallery welcomes figurines and pottery from renowned Korean artists

Artwork from Michelle Kim and Master Potter Jung Hong Kim on display at Langley City Hall

VIDEO: Youth arrested in Langley mall attack

UPDATE: Young person allegedly hit with gun butt during fight at Willowbrook Shopping Centre Tuesday

B.C. man rescued after getting trapped headfirst in well as water level rose

The rescue involved crews from Oak Bay and Saanich

Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash

The B.C. government sends condolences to Port Alberni-owned Coulson Aviation

Mud slide prompts evacuation in Burnaby as rain saturates southern B.C.

About 20 metres of a five to six-metre high wall gave way

RCMP investigating sexual allegation against Lower Mainland police officer

Delta officer suspended while the alleged off-duty incident involving a co-worker is investigated

Former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse in B.C. granted day parole

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s

VIDEO: Person in wheelchair narrowly avoids collision with car in Kelowna

There were no injuries in the scary looking near-accident last week in Rutland

Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in

Health officials are monitoring multiple possible cases in Canada

Fraser Valley poultry producer’s $130,000 fight with the CFIA earns him a red-tape award

Canadian Federation of Independent Business Paperweight Awards ‘honour’ government over-regulation

Most Read