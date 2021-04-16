Former Pitt Meadows city councillor David Murray was convicted of sex assault, and is now being sued by the victim. (files)

Former Pitt Meadows city councillor David Murray was convicted of sex assault, and is now being sued by the victim. (files)

Former Pitt Meadows city councillor sued for sex assault

David Murray was convicted in 2017 of sexually assaulting a teen 25 years earlier

Former Pitt Meadows city councillor David Murray is facing a lawsuit from his victim in a sex assault.

In 2017, Murray was found guilty of having sexually assaulting a teenager in 1992, and was sentenced to nine months in jail.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sex assault from 25 years ago

“The trajectory of my life was permanently altered the day he molested me,” said the plaintiff in a statement released by her lawyer. A ban on publication protects her identity.

“I will spend my life unraveling all of the ways the assault hurt me. He spent only four months in jail. That’s not justice. I am grateful that the criminal trial gave me an opportunity to say out loud what he did to me and lay it at his feet where it belongs, but it wasn’t justice served. The harm that he caused me wasn’t considered in his sentencing. In a civil suit, he’ll have to answer for the harm he caused.”

The notice of civil claim was filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

It says Murray groomed the plaintiff for weeks by buying her clothing and dinners. She was 13 or 14 years old, and got her first job at his sports memorabilia business, Tiger Sports in Port Coquitlam.

The Pitt Meadows resident complained to police in 2015. The claim says during the police investigation Murray hired a private investigator to follow and befriend the plaintiff, “gain her trust and infiltrate her personal life for approximately six to nine months, exacerbating the plaintiff’s psychological symptoms.”

The court ordered the recordings and transcripts made by Murray’s private investigator be destroyed.

The claim says the plaintiff suffered in numerous ways, including PTSD, depression, nightmares, suicide attempts, sexual dysfunction, addiction, and loss of enjoyment of life. Many of these injuries are ongoing, says the claim.

READ ALSO: Victoria ‘reviewing options’ for removing convicted councillors

“In this case, a criminal conviction has already been obtained. The purpose of criminal prosecutions is to punish the offender. In a criminal action, the complainant is not a party to the action and is not represented. They really have no control of the process,” said the plaintiff’s lawyer Janelle O’Connor of Murphy Battista LLP.

“In contrast, the purpose of a civil proceeding is to provide compensation for the harm endured. In civil sexual abuse cases, damages are often awarded for pain and suffering, the cost of past or future care, and loss of income as a result of the abuse. My client has carried the psychological and financial burden of this abuse for way too many years.”

“Empowerment of the plaintiff is a huge advantage that the civil justice system has over the criminal justice system in sexual assault claims.”

Murray had been elected to city council in 2011. In his career, he had been secretary-treasurer of the CUPE Fraser Valley District Labour Council.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City CouncilCourtPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate persists, 1,005 new cases Friday
Next story
B.C. Premier John Horgan gets AstraZeneca shot, encourages others

Just Posted

Critter Care’s first ever 50/50 winner is Kim Madill, who took home $28,852.50. (Critter Care/Special to The Star)
Winner takes home $28,852.50 through Critter Care’s first virtual 50/50

Kim Madill instantly donated part of the funds to the Langley-based wildlife society

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino holds a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. The federal government is moving forward on efforts to help citizens of Hong Kong remain in Canada rather than have to return. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Painful Truth: Canada’s immigration hopes may not be enough in post-COVID world

In a world of declining birth rates and rising wealth, where do new Canadians come from?

An agreement between the City and the Langley Lions Housing Society would set out income and age requirements for the new Birch replacement building (Langley City image)
Langley Lions housing project gets go-ahead from City council

An eight-storey structure will replace the fire-gutted original Birch building

A horse and driver cruise around the track at Fraser Downs in Cloverdale Sept. 14, 2020 amid smoke from U.S. forest fires. Harness Racing B.C. announced it’s halting the spring season two weeks early because of a lack of money and says racing won’t continue in September without and influx of cash. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Harness racing suspended at Fraser Downs

Spring season ends early, 135 workers out of jobs

B.C.’s Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (Black Press Media files)
‘Stereotypes’ not an issue in Langley sex assault ruling, Court of Appeal says

The Court of Appeal upheld a conviction in two attacks on a 17-year-old

Rainbow trouts thrashing with life as they’re about to be transferred to the largest lake of their lives, even though it’s pretty small. These rainbows have a blue tinge because they matched the blue of their hatchery pen, but soon they’ll take on the green-browns of their new home at Lookout Lake. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
VIDEO: B.C. lake stocked with hatchery trout to delight of a seniors fishing club

The Cherish Trout Scouts made plans to come back fishing soon

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)
RCMP intercept vehicle fleeing with infant taken from Kamloops hospital

The baby was at the hospital receiving life-saving care

The female driver of this Jeep Grand Cherokee (right) was driving erratically with a young child inside on Highway 1 eastbound. After hitting a barrier and a parked car, she finally exited the highway at Yale Road West and came to a stop. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Video captures woman driving erratically with child after hitting barrier, car on Hwy 1 in Chilliwack

Smoke seen coming from SUV as it continues to travel eastbound of shoulder of highway

Former Pitt Meadows city councillor David Murray was convicted of sex assault, and is now being sued by the victim. (files)
Former Pitt Meadows city councillor sued for sex assault

David Murray was convicted in 2017 of sexually assaulting a teen 25 years earlier

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Police Const. Deepak Sood is under review by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. after making comments to a harm reduction advocate Sunday, April 11. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Vancouver officer convicted of uttering threats under watchdog review again

Const. Deepak Sood was recorded Sunday saying ‘I’ll smack you’ and ‘go back to selling drugs’ to a harm reduction advocate

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate persists, 1,005 new cases Friday

Hospitalization up to 425, six more virus-related deaths

The Nautical Dog Cafe at Skaha marina is getting its patio ready in hopes Mother Nature will provide where provincial restrictions have taken away indoor dining. (Facebook)
‘A lot of instability’: B.C. restaurants in layoff limbo

As COVID-19 cases stay high, restaurants in British Columbia are closed to indoor dining

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland responds to a question during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Expectations high as Trudeau Liberals get ready to unveil first pandemic budget

The Liberals will look to thread an economic needle with Monday’s budget

Most Read