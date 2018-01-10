Dave Murray’s resignation from Pitt Meadows council took effect on Jan. 2. (files)

Former Pitt Meadows councillor to be sentenced for sexual assault in March

Dave Murray was convicted in October for molesting a teenage girl who was employed by him in 1992.

  • Jan. 10, 2018 10:00 a.m.
  • News

Former Pitt Meadows councillor Dave Murray will be sentenced for sexual assault in March.

Murray, whose resignation from council took effect on Jan. 2, did not appear in Port Coquitlam provincial court on Wednesday. His lawyer, Bob McRoberts, appeared on his behalf.

Murray could be sentenced on March 21 after submissions, or the judge could reserve decision until a later date.

A risk assessment and pre-sentence report have been ordered.

After a trial in October, Murray was convicted of one count and sexual assault, for molesting a teenage girl who was employed by him in 1992.

The woman’s identity is protected by a publication ban.

Murray was first charged on Nov. 16, 2016 with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference with a person under the age of 14 in relation to incident in 1992.

He remained on council, to which he was first elected in 2011, and attended regular meetings, as well as community events.

On Oct. 25, Murray was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 13- or 14-year-old girl who worked at his business 25 years ago.

The maximum sentence for sexual assault is 10 years in prison, and there is no minimum sentence.

After sentencing, Murray will have 30 days to appeal. He could appeal either his conviction, or the sentencing, or both, his lawyer explained.

Murray made his resignation from council effective Jan. 2, so that it would not automatically trigger a byelection. The decision was left in the hands of councillors, who have decided to finish the term with six members on council, instead of the full complement of seven.

He is set to retire from his job with the City of Port Coquitlam on Jan. 31.

Murray is not in custody.

Previous story
Langley City mulls theatre for downtown

Just Posted

Aldergrove Regional Park remains closed from ice storms

Dog off-leash is now open but Metro Parks warns that trails still unsafe

Keian’s Toy Drive breaks records with 4,000 toys delivered to sick children

People’s kindness and generosirty inspires Blundells to keep their son’s legacy going

Aldergrove police raid nets stolen cars, drugs

A Maple Ridge man was arrested by Langley RCMP in Abbotsford.

Cloverdale’s KPU Tech teaches farriers a century-old craft

Tour Kwantlen’s Farrier Barn, where farrier students learn their hands-on trade

VIDEO: Crash involving bike and sedan in Langley

Traffic tied up on 80 Avenue

VIDEO: Baby goats spared in Abbotsford farm fire

Trio of ‘goatel’ guests check out just in time

Suspect sought after man threatened with scissors on SkyTrain

Victim said he looked up and saw a man standing over him, uttering threats

Red hot Vancouver Giants tame Prince George Cougars

Giants unbeaten in 2018, are 8-1-1 in past 10

B.C. Indigenous teen model to walk in major Australian fashion show

Jada Raphael of the Cook’s Ferry Band will represent the Nlakapamux and Secwepemc Nations

TransLink fined $600,000 after worker gets shock at SkyTrain station

WorksSafeBC says work should have been done after hours

Former Pitt Meadows councillor to be sentenced for sexual assault in March

Dave Murray was convicted in October for molesting a teenage girl who was employed by him in 1992.

Hospitals, care homes struggle with influenza

Call your doctor or 8-1-1 for nurse advice before going to emergency

B.C. girls get a step up in the navy and coast guard

Anything Foundation offers girls the chance to learn more about military careers

B.C. teen dies in fire in First Nation community

Emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire early Tuesday on the Williams Lake Indian Band’s Sugar Cane Reserve

Most Read